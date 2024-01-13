en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill

Tommy Dreamer, the TNA Digital Media Champion, is all set for a violent clash at TNA Hard to Kill, where he will be defending his title against Crazzy Steve. Dreamer, known as the ‘Innovator of Violence,’ indicated during his recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show that this would not be a traditional wrestling match, but a brutal fight.

Reminiscing the Past

During the interview, Dreamer delved into his past experiences in the wrestling industry, invoking memories of his long-standing feud with Raven that dates back to 1995. He also spoke about the recent personal attacks he has endured from Crazzy Steve, who went as far as physically stabbing Dreamer with a fork.

Unyielding Spirit

Despite his age and the physical toll wrestling has inflicted on him, Dreamer assures fans he will bring intensity and violence to the match. This unyielding spirit is a testament to his commitment to the sport and his fans. He acknowledges the physicality of the game but is unrelenting in his commitment to deliver a performance that will leave the audience captivated.

High Praise for Fellow Wrestlers

Besides discussing his own bout, Dreamer showered praise on the event’s entire card and the talent of his fellow wrestlers. He also expressed his desire for the audience to enjoy the show as a respite from the real world. Dreamer believes that the audience will leave with smiles on their faces after witnessing the efforts of hard-working wrestlers. He also hinted at surprises during the event, underlining the special nature of wrestling and its ability to entertain.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Under the floodlights of the footballing world, Erik, a prominent football club manager, has shed light on the importance of discipline and commitment to achieving success. He emphasized the necessity of having players eager to fight for the club’s badge and embody the team ethos. His comments come in the backdrop of high-profile player exits,
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
46 seconds ago
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
48 seconds ago
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
16 seconds ago
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
17 seconds ago
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
36 seconds ago
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
10 seconds
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
16 seconds
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
17 seconds
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
36 seconds
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
46 seconds
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
48 seconds
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
1 min
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
1 min
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
1 min
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
10 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app