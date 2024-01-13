Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill

Tommy Dreamer, the TNA Digital Media Champion, is all set for a violent clash at TNA Hard to Kill, where he will be defending his title against Crazzy Steve. Dreamer, known as the ‘Innovator of Violence,’ indicated during his recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show that this would not be a traditional wrestling match, but a brutal fight.

Reminiscing the Past

During the interview, Dreamer delved into his past experiences in the wrestling industry, invoking memories of his long-standing feud with Raven that dates back to 1995. He also spoke about the recent personal attacks he has endured from Crazzy Steve, who went as far as physically stabbing Dreamer with a fork.

Unyielding Spirit

Despite his age and the physical toll wrestling has inflicted on him, Dreamer assures fans he will bring intensity and violence to the match. This unyielding spirit is a testament to his commitment to the sport and his fans. He acknowledges the physicality of the game but is unrelenting in his commitment to deliver a performance that will leave the audience captivated.

High Praise for Fellow Wrestlers

Besides discussing his own bout, Dreamer showered praise on the event’s entire card and the talent of his fellow wrestlers. He also expressed his desire for the audience to enjoy the show as a respite from the real world. Dreamer believes that the audience will leave with smiles on their faces after witnessing the efforts of hard-working wrestlers. He also hinted at surprises during the event, underlining the special nature of wrestling and its ability to entertain.