Tommy Bruner's Historic 49-Point Performance Leads Denver Pioneers to Double-Overtime Victory

It was an electrifying night in college basketball as Tommy Bruner, the nation's leading scorer, delivered a standout performance in a double-overtime victory for the Denver Pioneers against South Dakota. Bruner's 49-point game marked the highest-scoring game by any college player this season and set a new record for the Denver program.

A Historic Performance

Bruner's exceptional game included not only a significant scoring feat but also a crucial game-winning steal, marking a milestone moment for the Denver Pioneers. His eight assists also set a record for the most in a 49+ point game over the past 14 seasons. With this performance, Bruner has now joined an elite group of players. Only 16 players since 2010 have matched his scoring feat, and only 13 of them against a Division I opponent.

Beyond the Court

Off the court, Bruner is also known for his philanthropy through the Be Different Foundation. His relationship with Denver head coach Jeff Wulbrun is a significant aspect of his success, with both sharing a strong bond that has impacted Bruner's development both on and off the court.

A Bright Future for the Pioneers

With a season record of 13-8 (4-2), the Pioneers are on track to have their best season in over a decade, and Bruner's average of 26.2 points per game leads the nation. Despite South Dakota guard Kaleb Stewart's impressive 44-point performance, Bruner's late-game heroics and Isaiah Addo-Ankrah's three-pointer sealed the win for Denver. The Pioneers' thrilling double-overtime win is considered a highlight of the NCAA season, showcasing their mental toughness, team effort, and desire.