Tommaso Menoncello Returns to Italy's Rugby Team for Six Nations

Tommaso Menoncello, Italy's noteworthy center and the youngest-ever try scorer in the history of the Six Nations, is making a triumphant return to the national squad. Menoncello's return to the pitch is set to invigorate the Italian team as they gear up for the upcoming Six Nations championship after a bicep injury sidelined him from last year's Rugby World Cup.

Menoncello's Resilient Comeback

Menoncello's injury was a major setback during a warm-up match against Ireland, causing him to miss out on the World Cup. However, his resilience saw him return to action with his club Benetton in December and participate in Italy's training camp in January. His inclusion in the 34-man squad by the new head coach Gonzalo Quesada underlines the pivotal role he is expected to play in Italy's Six Nations campaign.

A Fresh Team Composition

Quesada's selection is not just about the return of proven talent but also the introduction of fresh faces. The squad includes five uncapped players: Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Alessandro Izekor, and Ross Vintcent, signalling a blend of experience and potential. The dominance of players from Italian clubs Benetton and Zebre Parma further underscores the coach's faith in homegrown talent.

Key Absences and Continuity in Leadership

Injuries have unfortunately led to the exclusion of Simone Ferrari, Paolo Odogwu, Dino Lamb, and Marco Riccioni from the squad. Despite these absences, the team boasts continuity in leadership with Michele Lamaro continuing as captain, a role he has successfully held since 2021.

The squad is set to convene in Verona on January 22 for a short training stint. With limited time before the championship, the focus will be on honing the basics of their game strategy and fortifying their attack and defense structures. Italy will kick off their Six Nations campaign in Rome against England on February 3, followed by an away match against the previous year's Grand Slam winners, Ireland.