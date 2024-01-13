en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills step onto the snowy turf of Highmark Stadium for the AFC wild-card round, the spotlight will be on two men who share more than just the pressures of coaching in the NFL playoffs. They share a history as former college teammates at the esteemed William and Mary, a college renowned for its contributions to the coaching fraternity of the NFL.

A Shared History

Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, the respective head coaches of the Steelers and Bills, both wore the William and Mary jersey in the 90s. Tomlin, a wide receiver on scholarship, was a standout player earning a spot on the First-Team All-Yankee Conference in 1994. McDermott walked onto the team as a defensive back, later earning a scholarship and an accolade of his own as an All-Atlantic 10 safety in 1997.

From Teammates to Rivals

Today, these former teammates find themselves on opposing sides, guiding their teams in the high-stakes drama of the NFL playoffs. As they prepare for this crucial encounter, their mutual respect is evident in their words and gestures. Despite the competitive environment, the shared history and common roots at William and Mary bind them in a unique fraternity.

The William and Mary Legacy

The legacy of William and Mary in the NFL extends beyond Tomlin and McDermott. Current Giants head coach Brian Daboll is another product of this college. Historical figures like Lou Holtz and Marv Levy also spent a part of their illustrious coaching careers at William and Mary. This rich lineage underscores the significant influence of this institution on the landscape of American football.

As the Bills and Steelers clash in the wintry climes of Highmark Stadium, the story of Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, from college teammates to NFL playoff rivals, adds another fascinating chapter to the enduring legacy of William and Mary in the NFL.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
17 mins ago
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
There is a palpable sense of optimism in the air in Toledo, a city in Ohio with a long-standing divided allegiance to two National Football League (NFL) teams – the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns. For the first time in many seasons, both teams have made it to the NFL playoffs, stirring unexpected euphoria
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
6 hours ago
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
9 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
1 hour ago
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
3 hours ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
5 hours ago
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
39 seconds
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
42 seconds
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
57 seconds
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
1 min
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
2 mins
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
2 mins
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
2 mins
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
2 mins
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
28 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
49 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app