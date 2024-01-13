Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills step onto the snowy turf of Highmark Stadium for the AFC wild-card round, the spotlight will be on two men who share more than just the pressures of coaching in the NFL playoffs. They share a history as former college teammates at the esteemed William and Mary, a college renowned for its contributions to the coaching fraternity of the NFL.

A Shared History

Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, the respective head coaches of the Steelers and Bills, both wore the William and Mary jersey in the 90s. Tomlin, a wide receiver on scholarship, was a standout player earning a spot on the First-Team All-Yankee Conference in 1994. McDermott walked onto the team as a defensive back, later earning a scholarship and an accolade of his own as an All-Atlantic 10 safety in 1997.

From Teammates to Rivals

Today, these former teammates find themselves on opposing sides, guiding their teams in the high-stakes drama of the NFL playoffs. As they prepare for this crucial encounter, their mutual respect is evident in their words and gestures. Despite the competitive environment, the shared history and common roots at William and Mary bind them in a unique fraternity.

The William and Mary Legacy

The legacy of William and Mary in the NFL extends beyond Tomlin and McDermott. Current Giants head coach Brian Daboll is another product of this college. Historical figures like Lou Holtz and Marv Levy also spent a part of their illustrious coaching careers at William and Mary. This rich lineage underscores the significant influence of this institution on the landscape of American football.

As the Bills and Steelers clash in the wintry climes of Highmark Stadium, the story of Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, from college teammates to NFL playoff rivals, adds another fascinating chapter to the enduring legacy of William and Mary in the NFL.