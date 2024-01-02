en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers’ Limits

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers’ Limits

West Virginia Mountaineers’ freshman defensive lineman, Tomiwa Durojaiye, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, marking yet another notable movement in this year’s college football landscape. This decision follows shortly after the team’s resounding victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Impressive Track Record

The defensive powerhouse, a transfer from Kentucky, has shown impressive performances throughout his time with the Mountaineers. He played 13 games and recorded 23 tackles, including 9 solo tackles, 6 tackles for loss (TFLs), and 3.5 sacks. His contribution to the team was particularly palpable in the game against the Tar Heels, where he added 4 tackles, one of which was solo, 0.5 sacks, and 1 TFL to his tally. Durojaiye is set to leave a significant gap in the Mountaineers’ defensive front.

Team Shifts: The Transfer Tide

This move is not isolated. Durojaiye’s decision echoes that of teammates Jared Bartlett and Jalen Thornton, who have also entered the transfer portal at the onset of the new year. Both Bartlett and Thornton had participated in senior day activities, and Bartlett had previously informed the coaching staff of his intent to transfer after the bowl game. This wave of departures leaves the Mountaineers with 14 players in the transfer portal.

Challenges Ahead: Scholarship Limits

With these shifts, the team faces a new challenge. The Mountaineers are currently over the scholarship limit, housing 89 players. To meet the NCAA’s 85-man scholarship limit, the team will need to reduce at least four more players. As the year begins, the Mountaineers and their coaching staff find themselves in a crucial period of re-strategizing and rebuilding.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection

By Salman Khan

Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory

By Salman Khan

Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Charlton Athletic Eyes West Ham's Conor Coventry: A Rising Star

By Salman Khan

Nike's Top Sneaker Releases of 2023: Collaborations and Classics Domin ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nike's Top Sneaker Releases of 2023: Collaborations and Classics Domin ...
heart comment 0
Shifnal Town FC’s Valiant Battle Ends in Defeat Against Congleton Town FC

By Salman Khan

Shifnal Town FC's Valiant Battle Ends in Defeat Against Congleton Town FC
Port Vale’s Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United

By Salman Khan

Port Vale's Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United
High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments

By Salman Khan

High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments
Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024

By Salman Khan

Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
17 seconds
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
53 seconds
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
53 seconds
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
53 seconds
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
56 seconds
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
1 min
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
1 min
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
1 min
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
1 min
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app