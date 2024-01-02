Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers’ Limits

West Virginia Mountaineers’ freshman defensive lineman, Tomiwa Durojaiye, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, marking yet another notable movement in this year’s college football landscape. This decision follows shortly after the team’s resounding victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Impressive Track Record

The defensive powerhouse, a transfer from Kentucky, has shown impressive performances throughout his time with the Mountaineers. He played 13 games and recorded 23 tackles, including 9 solo tackles, 6 tackles for loss (TFLs), and 3.5 sacks. His contribution to the team was particularly palpable in the game against the Tar Heels, where he added 4 tackles, one of which was solo, 0.5 sacks, and 1 TFL to his tally. Durojaiye is set to leave a significant gap in the Mountaineers’ defensive front.

Team Shifts: The Transfer Tide

This move is not isolated. Durojaiye’s decision echoes that of teammates Jared Bartlett and Jalen Thornton, who have also entered the transfer portal at the onset of the new year. Both Bartlett and Thornton had participated in senior day activities, and Bartlett had previously informed the coaching staff of his intent to transfer after the bowl game. This wave of departures leaves the Mountaineers with 14 players in the transfer portal.

Challenges Ahead: Scholarship Limits

With these shifts, the team faces a new challenge. The Mountaineers are currently over the scholarship limit, housing 89 players. To meet the NCAA’s 85-man scholarship limit, the team will need to reduce at least four more players. As the year begins, the Mountaineers and their coaching staff find themselves in a crucial period of re-strategizing and rebuilding.