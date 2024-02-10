Tomi Juric Shines in NorthEast United FC's Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over East Bengal FC in ISL

In a thrilling match that had the home crowd on their feet, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) secured a 3-2 victory over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The star of the evening was undoubtedly Tomi Juric, who made an impressive debut for the Highlanders, scoring two goals.

A Dream Debut

Juric needed only four minutes to announce his arrival in the ISL, as he scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box with a curling shot that left East Bengal's goalkeeper, Kamaljit Singh, completely bewildered. The home crowd erupted in joy as the new signing gave NEUFC an early lead.

The second goal came in the 66th minute, when Juric displayed excellent positioning and composure to receive a through ball from Ninthoinganba Meetei (Tlang). He calmly slotted the ball into the net, making it 3-1 in favor of the Highlanders.

Speaking after the match, Juric expressed his delight at the win and his impressive debut. "I'm very happy with the result and my performance. The team has welcomed me warmly, and I'm glad I could contribute to this important victory," he said.

A Nail-biting Encounter

NEUFC's other goal was scored by Nestor Albiach in the 15th minute. Albiach capitalized on a defensive error by East Bengal and fired a powerful shot into the bottom corner of the net.

East Bengal tried to mount a comeback with goals from Nandhakumar Sekar in the 53rd minute and Felicio Brown Forbes in the 82nd minute. However, NEUFC's defense held firm, ensuring that the Highlanders secured a crucial victory and moved into the top six of the ISL table.

A Coach's Disappointment

East Bengal's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, was disappointed with his team's performance, particularly the early goals they conceded. "We need to improve our defensive organization, especially in the early stages of the game. We can't afford to give away such easy goals," he said.

Despite the loss, Cuadrat remained optimistic about his team's chances in the league. "We have a talented squad, and I believe we can bounce back from this defeat. We will learn from our mistakes and come back stronger," he added.

As the final whistle blew, the home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati celebrated NEUFC's victory and Tomi Juric's impressive debut. With this win, the Highlanders have moved into the top six of the ISL table, setting the stage for an exciting second half of the season.

