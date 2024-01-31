Tom Izzo Secures 700th Career Win as Michigan State Triumphs Over Michigan Wolverines

In a monumental moment for Michigan State basketball, Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo clinched his 700th career win as the Spartans triumphed over their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, scoring 81-62. Adding an illustrious feather to his cap, Izzo become the 38th men's coach, and the first Big Ten head coach, to reach this milestone at a single school.

A Game of Records

The game saw the Spartans shine, particularly Jaden Akins, who scored a career-high 23 points, sinking seven 3-pointers. Senior guard A.J. Hoggard also marked an individual achievement, reaching his 1,000th career point during the game. The joy of the victory was shared with several former players, including Steve Smith and Mateen Cleaves, who celebrated on the court with Izzo after the game.

Michigan Wolverines' Struggles

On the other side of the court, the Michigan Wolverines, led by coach Juwan Howard, continue to face a challenging season. Currently last in the Big Ten conference with a record of 7-14, the Wolverines' performance has been notably below expectations, particularly in their defense. Dealing with multiple issues, including the absence of strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson due to an undisclosed incident and the loss of starting point guard Dug McDaniel due to academic reasons, the team has struggled to maintain consistent play, often allowing opponents to make significant runs.

Michigan State's Ascent

Despite a difficult start to the season, Michigan State has shown marked improvement. Their dominance in the second half of the recent game against the Wolverines, outscoring them both in the paint and on the break, underscores the team's potential. With eyes set on a 26th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament, Izzo and his team are aiming for more significant achievements. Despite the victory, Izzo emphasized the need for continued work, setting the tone for the team's aspirations.