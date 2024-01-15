en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester’s Draw Against Bradford City

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester’s Draw Against Bradford City

Colchester United’s defender, Tom Dallison, demonstrated exceptional adaptability during their game against Bradford City. Originally a center-back, Dallison filled in as a left-back, following the injury of Ellis Iandolo. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dallison’s significant contribution in assisting Tom Hopper’s second-half goal that leveled the score after Andy Cook’s initial goal for Bradford.

Dallison’s Adaptability Shines

Dallison’s successful adaptation from center-back to left-back not only filled the gap left by Iandolo’s injury but also earned him a spot in the divisional team of the week, according to whoscored.com. His performance was a testament to his versatility as a player and his ability to rise to the occasion, even amidst last-minute adjustments.

Manager’s Acclaim

Danny Cowley, Colchester’s manager, commended Dallison’s efforts and his quick adjustment to the new role, particularly considering the need for last-minute changes. The team had to re-strategize, with Dallison playing as an inverted full-back and Jayden Fevrier assuming a more advanced role. Cowley underscored Dallison’s past experience with Brighton as a critical factor in his successful adaptation.

Aftermath of Iandolo’s Absence

Ellis Iandolo’s absence due to injury posed challenges for the team. The missed game and a prior four-month absence due to an ankle injury have led to plans for the club to reassess Iandolo’s condition. The team’s ability to fill the void and adjust their strategy underscores their resilience and adaptability in the face of unexpected obstacles.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
21 seconds ago
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
In a stirring display of collegiate basketball, the Creighton women’s team triumphed over Providence with a decisive 81-70 victory at the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. The game showcased exceptional performances from Creighton’s standouts, Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen, who each contributed 22 points to the win. Jensen successfully landed 10 out of her
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
40 seconds ago
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
47 seconds ago
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
30 seconds ago
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
37 seconds ago
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
40 seconds ago
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
10 seconds
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
20 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
21 seconds
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
30 seconds
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
36 seconds
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
37 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
40 seconds
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
40 seconds
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
47 seconds
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app