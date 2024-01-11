en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tom Curran’s Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Tom Curran’s Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury

England all-rounder Tom Curran‘s participation in the remaining matches of the Big Bash League (BBL) and the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) hangs in balance due to a knee injury. The injury, sustained during his last game for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars, has prematurely ended Curran’s controversial BBL stint with the Sixers. The extent of the injury and the impact on his future cricketing engagements remain uncertain at this time.

An Abrupt End to a Controversial BBL Stint

Curran’s BBL season with the Sydney Sixers, shrouded in controversy and underperformance, came to an abrupt end following a knee injury. Prior to his injury, Curran was banned for four matches for intimidating an umpire, marking a forgettable BBL campaign for the 28-year-old cricketer. He will now return to the UK to determine the extent of the injury and plan his subsequent course of action.

Uncertainty Over Upcoming ILT20 Participation

The injury also casts a shadow over Curran’s participation in the forthcoming ILT20, where he was scheduled to represent the Desert Vipers. Initially, Curran was set to miss the BBL finals due to his ILT20 commitments. However, the injury has brought an unexpected early end to his BBL season and raised questions about his ILT20 involvement as well. Further medical assessments in the UK will determine Curran’s availability for the T20 league.

A Blow to Sydney Sixers’ Final Aspirations

Curran’s departure is a significant blow to Sydney Sixers, who are aiming to secure a spot in the finals. The loss of their all-rounder ahead of the last two regular series games could impact the team’s performance and final standing in the BBL. While the Sixers expressed hope for Curran’s future involvement in the competition, his current situation leaves both the team and the fans in suspense.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
In the wake of their historic triumph over Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia’s national football team, popularly known as the Green Falcons, is breathing in a renewed air of optimism. This recent victory has ignited hopes of glory in the impending AFC competition, a title the team hasn’t held since 1996.
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
21 mins ago
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
28 mins ago
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
13 mins ago
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
13 mins ago
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
Cristiano Ronaldo Unaware of Cricket Star Virat Kohli: A Study in Sports Fame
17 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Unaware of Cricket Star Virat Kohli: A Study in Sports Fame
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
2 mins
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
2 mins
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
3 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
3 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
4 mins
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
4 mins
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
4 mins
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
5 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
6 mins
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
56 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app