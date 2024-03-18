Tom Crean Critiques College Teams for Skipping 2024 NIT: Calls for Player Development

Highlighting a significant shift in college basketball dynamics, former esteemed college basketball coach Tom Crean publicly criticized teams for their decisions to forego participation in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament (NIT). Notably, institutions such as St. John’s, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Ole Miss, Indiana, and Oklahoma have chosen to start their offseasons earlier, bypassing the postseason opportunity offered by the NIT.

Emphasizing the Importance of Development

Crean, with a coaching resume that includes tenures at Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia, voiced his concerns during an ESPN appearance. He argued that with larger coaching staffs than ever before, teams have ample resources to balance postseason play with other commitments such as recruitment and NIL negotiations. Crean stressed the unique development opportunities that the NIT provides, particularly for players who may not have another chance to compete at such a level. He advocated for treating the NIT as a valuable platform for player growth rather than an unnecessary extension of the season.

Contrasting Perspectives

While some coaches like Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway and Providence’s Kim English expressed disappointment over NCAA Tournament snubs yet chose to continue their seasons in the NIT, others opted out. Rick Pitino of St. John's articulated a decision to focus on the forthcoming season, highlighting a growing trend where teams prioritize long-term preparation over immediate competitive opportunities. This decision-making process reflects broader changes in college sports culture, where the allure of postseason play may be diminishing in favor of strategic future planning.

The Broader Implications of Opting Out

Crean’s commentary sheds light on a critical debate within college basketball about the value of postseason tournaments like the NIT. As the sport navigates the complexities of the transfer portal era and evolving attitudes towards consolation prizes, Crean’s call for teams to seize every competitive opportunity challenges the current trajectory of college basketball. His perspective invites a reevaluation of how teams approach postseason play, emphasizing the potential benefits of participation not just for immediate success, but for the holistic development of players and programs.

As the landscape of college basketball continues to evolve, the decisions made by teams regarding postseason play will likely remain a point of contention. The dialogue sparked by Crean’s comments serves as a reminder of the multifaceted considerations that influence these decisions, encouraging a deeper examination of what it means to prioritize the development and competitive spirit of student-athletes in today’s collegiate sports environment.