Tom Brady to Showcase Golf Skills Against NFL Rivals at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In a thrilling display of versatility, celebrated NFL quarterback Tom Brady is set to swap his football cleats for golf spikes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Brady, a legend for the New England Patriots, aims to exhibit his dominance in the star-studded golf tournament. Teaming up with his friend - 2011 PGA Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, Brady will compete for a staggering $20 million prize.

Brady’s Sixth Appearance at Pebble Beach

This event marks Brady's sixth appearance at the celebrity-centric tournament held in Pebble Beach. Joining him will be a host of NFL personalities, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former San Francisco 49ers QB Steve Young. Noteworthy also is the participation of Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Brady and Allen will be playing in the same foursome, setting the stage for an electrifying competition.

Brady’s Competitive Spirit

A tale from the 2014 iteration of the tournament paints a vivid picture of Brady's unwavering competitive spirit. His then-coach, Bill Belichick, narrated a moment when Brady, already a Super Bowl MVP and league MVP, risked his safety for a 'meaningless' shot. During the oceanside par-5 sixth hole, Brady chose to play a golf ball perched precariously on the edge of a cliff, towering 200-300 feet above the ocean. This audacious move, while alarming, underscored Brady's intense focus and competitiveness.

Anticipation Runs High

As Brady prepares to showcase his golfing prowess, anticipation runs high among fans and fellow players. The competition pairs an amateur with a professional golfer, and Brady will be in the fray with Keegan Bradley. The event dangles a prize of over $20 million, and Brady enters the arena with an 8-handicap, higher than Rodgers' 4-handicap, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest. The competition is hotly anticipated, with fans eager to witness whether Brady's football excellence translates into golfing supremacy.