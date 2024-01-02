en English
Sports

Tom Brady Celebrates Michigan’s Rose Bowl Victory, Looks Forward to National Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
As the Michigan Wolverines clinched a thrilling 27-20 overtime victory against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl, alumni and NFL legend Tom Brady erupted in joy. This crucial win propelled the Wolverines into the national championship, marking their first opportunity since 1997, a year when Brady himself was part of the team. The victory was a testament to the team’s resilience and determination, reminiscent of Brady’s own history with the team.

Brady’s Ecstatic Reaction

Brady, who played for Michigan from 1995 to 1999, bore witness to the game’s final play, where Michigan’s defense made a crucial stop in overtime. His reaction was nothing short of ecstatic as he watched the game unfold, shirtless and brimming with enthusiasm. He captured his responses in a video and shared it on his Instagram story, with cheers and the caption ‘OMFG Go Blue.’

A Victory Worth Celebrating

The joy of Michigan’s victory was not limited to the current team but extended to former players like Brady and other prominent alumni. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, another Michigan alum, celebrated the win in Pasadena, where he won a $1 million bet on Michigan’s victory. The Wolverines’ win is a significant milestone, adding another feather to their cap and setting the stage for the national title game.

Upcoming National Championship

The Wolverines’ next game for the national title will be held in Houston against the winner of the Washington-Texas game. This match sets the stage for a momentous event as Michigan aims to secure the national title, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1997. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming game are palpable, with supporters and alumni eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

