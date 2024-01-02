Tom Brady Celebrates Michigan’s Rose Bowl Victory, Looks Forward to National Championship

As the Michigan Wolverines clinched a thrilling 27-20 overtime victory against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl, alumni and NFL legend Tom Brady erupted in joy. This crucial win propelled the Wolverines into the national championship, marking their first opportunity since 1997, a year when Brady himself was part of the team. The victory was a testament to the team’s resilience and determination, reminiscent of Brady’s own history with the team.

Brady’s Ecstatic Reaction

Brady, who played for Michigan from 1995 to 1999, bore witness to the game’s final play, where Michigan’s defense made a crucial stop in overtime. His reaction was nothing short of ecstatic as he watched the game unfold, shirtless and brimming with enthusiasm. He captured his responses in a video and shared it on his Instagram story, with cheers and the caption ‘OMFG Go Blue.’

A Victory Worth Celebrating

The joy of Michigan’s victory was not limited to the current team but extended to former players like Brady and other prominent alumni. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, another Michigan alum, celebrated the win in Pasadena, where he won a $1 million bet on Michigan’s victory. The Wolverines’ win is a significant milestone, adding another feather to their cap and setting the stage for the national title game.

Upcoming National Championship

The Wolverines’ next game for the national title will be held in Houston against the winner of the Washington-Texas game. This match sets the stage for a momentous event as Michigan aims to secure the national title, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1997. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming game are palpable, with supporters and alumni eagerly awaiting the outcome.