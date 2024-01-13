Toke Makinwa: Personal Revelations and a Stand Against Cyberbullying

In a recent episode of Celebrities Quickies on comedian AY’s YouTube channel, notable Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, unveiled her favorite body part – her buttocks. This candid revelation came with an air of confidence, demonstrating Makinwa’s indifference towards societal judgement.

Chelsea Love and the Grounding Effect of Stardom

Continuing her wave of personal revelations, Makinwa unveiled her affection for the football club Chelsea. A proclivity she attributes to the influence of her nephews. On the subject of her fame, Makinwa stressed the importance of staying grounded despite the allure of the limelight, a trait that has marked her journey in the media industry.

A Drake Crush and a Stand Against Online Trolls

On a more personal note, Makinwa confessed her long-standing crush on Canadian artist Drake. More than his allure, it is the resonance of his lyrics that has cemented her admiration for him. However, this admission was met with negativity from an online troll, who sought to belittle her based on age and appearance. Refusing to be a victim, Makinwa retorted decisively, indicating a zero-tolerance policy towards cyberbullying.

The Love-Hate Dance with the Public

Like many celebrities, Makinwa has experienced a complex relationship with the Nigerian public. Her fashion choices and opinions have been a subject of polarizing views, drawing both admiration and backlash. This dynamic reflects the broader societal reactions towards celebrities in Nigeria, reminiscent of the experiences of Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus, Phyna, and Edochie.