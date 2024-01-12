en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League

As the second half of the Turkish Insurance Basketball Super League commences, TOFAŞ Basketball Team is poised to visit Reeder Samsunspor for the 16th week match. This encounter comes at a critical time for both teams, especially for TOFAŞ, whose journey to the next round in the Basketball Champions League hangs in the balance after their defeat to PAOK Mateco following two overtimes.

TOFAŞ Aiming for a Comeback

TOFAŞ, despite ending the first half of the season with a loss against Galatasaray Ekmas, is determined to make a strong comeback. The team’s focus is now on clinching an away win against Samsunspor. Earlier in the season, TOFAŞ triumphed over Samsunspor, delivering an impressive 104-91 victory. This upcoming match offers them an opportunity to once again showcase their prowess and regain their momentum.

Samsunspor’s Struggle

On the other side of the court, Samsunspor is enduring a difficult season. Currently languishing at the foot of the league standings with a record of 2 wins and 13 losses, Samsunspor is desperately seeking a turnaround. The team has suffered 4 successive defeats and recently separated from head coach İlker Salman, adding to their woes.

Anticipated Match

The much-anticipated match between TOFAŞ and Samsunspor is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, at the Mustafa Dağıstanlı Sports Hall, kicking off at 15.30. The game will be broadcast live on BeIN Sports 5, with referees Zafer Yılmaz, Kaan Büyükçil, and Tolga Akkuşoğlu officiating. After this face-off, TOFAŞ will next lock horns with Beşiktaş Emlakjet in the league and continue their Basketball Champions League campaign with a crucial match against PAOK Mateco in Thessaloniki on Tuesday, January 16.

0
Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 mins ago
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
As the winter chill sets in, the allure of heated blankets and car seats becomes unbeatable. Yet, fertility experts are urging caution, as these seemingly harmless comforts may pose a serious threat to male fertility. Dr. Ippokratis Sarris, an authority in reproductive medicine, has voiced concerns about the potential risks associated with prolonged use of
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
15 mins ago
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
18 mins ago
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
8 mins ago
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
10 mins ago
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
10 mins ago
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Latest Headlines
World News
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
25 seconds
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
53 seconds
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
Rand Paul Disapproves of Nikki Haley, Signalling GOP Divide
57 seconds
Rand Paul Disapproves of Nikki Haley, Signalling GOP Divide
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
3 mins
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
3 mins
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
4 mins
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
4 mins
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
5 mins
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
6 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app