Australia

Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm

Among the plethora of internet sensations, one-year-old Sonny from Melbourne, Australia, has carved a niche for himself. This charismatic toddler has taken the digital world by storm, having learned to water ski under the watchful eyes of his parents, Kayla Staff-Valastro and Fabian. The couple, leveraging their proficiency in water sports, fashioned a homemade wakeboard complete with feet grips, a handle bar, and a rope for them to hold while training their young son.

From Living Room to Murray River

Sonny’s parents began their innovative training regimen by teaching him to stand on the stationary board. The lessons soon escalated as they simulated water movement by bouncing the board, eventually dragging it around their home. When the couple felt Sonny was ready, they embarked on a trip to the Murray River in Echuca, Victoria. Here, the young water skier got his first taste of water, always securely fastened in a life jacket and under the unwavering support of his parents.

Swimming Lessons: An Early Start

The family’s careful approach to water safety and Sonny’s early introduction to swimming lessons at only five months old contributed to his confidence in water. While Sonny’s water adventures captivate the internet, his parents ensure his safety is never compromised. Their experience in water sports, coupled with an ingrained respect for water, allows them to guide their son while minimizing risks.

Internet Fame: Sonny, The Water Skiing Prodigy

A TikTok video showcasing Sonny’s remarkable water skiing skills quickly went viral, amassing a whopping 3.3 million views and over 214,000 likes. Viewers from around the globe have expressed their admiration for the young water skier, marvelling at his skill and courage. Kayla, proud of her son’s accomplishment, captioned the video suggesting that Sonny is on the fast track to becoming a professional in water skiing.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

