TOCA Social Scores a Goal in Birmingham: A New Era of Interactive Football and Dining Experience

Imagine merging the thrill of scoring a goal with the pleasure of savoring gourmet cuisine, all under one roof. This dream is soon to become a reality in the heart of Birmingham, as TOCA Social prepares to open its doors, offering an unprecedented blend of football frenzy and culinary delight. Nestled atop the iconic former Debenhams building in the bustling Bullring shopping center, this innovative venue is set to redefine entertainment in the city.
The Game Changer
At its core, TOCA Social is not just another sports bar or restaurant. It's a groundbreaking concept that marries the adrenaline of interactive football with the warmth of dining and socializing. Imagine stepping into a space where you can challenge friends to immersive football games, regardless of your skill level, and then toast to your victories or laugh off the defeats with a cocktail in hand. The venue, sprawling across the top floor right above the new Marks & Spencer store, promises an atmosphere buzzing with excitement, featuring 23 private boxes, 4 bars, and a plethora of activities like Table Foosball, Crokinole, and arcade games. With prices commencing at a modest £12 per person, TOCA Social Birmingham is poised to welcome a diverse crowd, from die-hard football aficionados to those simply in search of a vibrant night out.
A Culinary Hat-trick
What sets TOCA Social apart is its commitment to offering more than just a game night. The venue's diverse food and drink menu is a testament to its ambition of providing a comprehensive entertainment experience. Whether you're craving gourmet burgers post-game or a classy cocktail to sip on as you watch a live match, TOCA Social aims to cater to every palate. The promise of a convivial dining experience, combined with the thrill of interactive football, positions this venue as a unique destination in Birmingham's culinary and entertainment landscape.
Kick-off Summer 2024
As the countdown to the grand opening begins, anticipation is building. Situated opposite Birmingham New Street Station, TOCA Social's strategic location promises easy accessibility for both locals and visitors. The launch, slated to kick off Summer 2024, is not just a milestone for the brand, which already boasts a successful venue at The O2 in London, but also a significant addition to Birmingham's vibrant entertainment scene. Moreover, with plans to open a third location at Westfield soon, TOCA Social is on a fast track to becoming a leading name in the realm of interactive entertainment and dining.
As the city gears up for this exciting new addition, TOCA Social Birmingham is not just offering a venue; it's crafting an experience. An experience where the love for football meets the joy of dining, promising unforgettable nights out for friends, families, and football enthusiasts. The anticipation is palpable, and the stage is set for a game-changing debut in the heart of Birmingham.