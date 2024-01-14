TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Yesterday, in an adrenaline-charged showdown at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, the TNT Tropang Giga proved their mettle once again, securing a decisive 116-96 victory over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. This win not only marked their place in the quarterfinals of the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup but also led to a significant reshuffling in the tournament’s standings.

A Game of Stakes and Surprises

With this win, the TNT Tropang Giga completed a thrilling journey to the quarterfinals, finishing the elimination round with a 5-6 win-loss record. The victory allowed them to bypass a potential playoff with sister team NLEX Road Warriors, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown against the top-seed Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the next round.

The Heroes of the Game

The spotlight was on Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, who led TNT with a commanding performance of 35 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Equally noteworthy was the return of RR Pogoy, who made a stunning comeback after a five-month absence due to a heart ailment, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.

Phoenix’s Stand and the Road Ahead

Despite the loss, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters finished the elimination round strongly with a record of 8-3. This puts them in a tie with San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in the standings. However, an inferior quotient saw Phoenix drop to the fourth seed. Still, they hold a twice-to-beat advantage for their upcoming clash against the No. 5 seed Meralco Bolts, promising a thrilling encounter in the next phase of the tournament.