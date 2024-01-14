en English
Philippines

TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner’s Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Yesterday, in an adrenaline-charged showdown at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, the TNT Tropang Giga proved their mettle once again, securing a decisive 116-96 victory over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. This win not only marked their place in the quarterfinals of the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup but also led to a significant reshuffling in the tournament’s standings.

A Game of Stakes and Surprises

With this win, the TNT Tropang Giga completed a thrilling journey to the quarterfinals, finishing the elimination round with a 5-6 win-loss record. The victory allowed them to bypass a potential playoff with sister team NLEX Road Warriors, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown against the top-seed Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the next round.

The Heroes of the Game

The spotlight was on Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, who led TNT with a commanding performance of 35 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Equally noteworthy was the return of RR Pogoy, who made a stunning comeback after a five-month absence due to a heart ailment, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.

Phoenix’s Stand and the Road Ahead

Despite the loss, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters finished the elimination round strongly with a record of 8-3. This puts them in a tie with San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in the standings. However, an inferior quotient saw Phoenix drop to the fourth seed. Still, they hold a twice-to-beat advantage for their upcoming clash against the No. 5 seed Meralco Bolts, promising a thrilling encounter in the next phase of the tournament.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

