en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

TNT Triumphs in PBA 3×3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3×3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot

In a display of teamwork and skill, TNT secured a quarterfinal spot in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference Leg 3, overcoming the absence of key player Almond Vosotros. The team, led by Gryann Mendoza and Chester Saldua, triumphed with a 21-10 victory over MCFASolver, the previous leg’s champion, during the pool play at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Stepping Up in the Absence of a Key Player

Almond Vosotros, a crucial player for TNT, was sidelined due to illness. However, Gryann Mendoza stepped up to fill the void, scoring seven points. Chester Saldua was not far behind, adding six points of his own to the tally. Their combined effort led TNT to a decisive victory over the reigning champions, MCFASolver.

TNT’s Winning Streak Continues

Unfazed by their win against the champions, TNT continued their winning streak by defeating the Purefoods TJ Titans 20-13. This victory cemented their top position in Pool A, with a clean two-game sweep. The impressive performance by the team underscored their determination to redeem themselves after previous disappointing finishes.

MCFASolver Bounces Back

MCFASolver, after their initial loss to TNT, managed to recover and secure a win against Purefoods with a score of 21-18. Ramirez and Vigil were the key contributors to this win, scoring eight points each. The victory ensured MCFASolver a quarterfinal berth from their group with a 1-1 record.

The competition for the remaining quarterfinal spots is still ongoing, with teams such as Meralco, San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, Pioneer Elastoseal, Cavitex, and Northport in the mix. The final six teams to make it to the knockout stage will join TNT and MCFASolver, all vying for the championship prize of P100,000.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
7 mins ago
Abigail Adriano to Star as Kim in Manila's 'Miss Saigon'
The Manila theater scene is poised to welcome a new star as Filipino-Australian actress Abigail Adriano is set to breathe life into the iconic role of Kim in the upcoming Manila production of ‘Miss Saigon.’ The announcement was made by GMG Productions, who expressed their delight at Adriano’s forthcoming performance at The Theatre at Solaire
Abigail Adriano to Star as Kim in Manila's 'Miss Saigon'
Digital TV Revolution: Mega Manila Leads the Shift from Analog to Digital Broadcasting
31 mins ago
Digital TV Revolution: Mega Manila Leads the Shift from Analog to Digital Broadcasting
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
38 mins ago
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
Ayana Quizon: A Rising Star Drawing Inspiration from Legendary Lineage
8 mins ago
Ayana Quizon: A Rising Star Drawing Inspiration from Legendary Lineage
Resolution Filed to Probe Alleged Misuse of Funds in Philippines Amidst Social and Technological Shifts
9 mins ago
Resolution Filed to Probe Alleged Misuse of Funds in Philippines Amidst Social and Technological Shifts
Jinkee Pacquiao Rings in 45th Birthday Surrounded by Love and Warmth
30 mins ago
Jinkee Pacquiao Rings in 45th Birthday Surrounded by Love and Warmth
Latest Headlines
World News
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
59 seconds
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
1 min
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
1 min
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
1 min
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
2 mins
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
2 mins
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
2 mins
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
2 mins
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
31 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app