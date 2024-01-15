TNT Triumphs in PBA 3×3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot

In a display of teamwork and skill, TNT secured a quarterfinal spot in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference Leg 3, overcoming the absence of key player Almond Vosotros. The team, led by Gryann Mendoza and Chester Saldua, triumphed with a 21-10 victory over MCFASolver, the previous leg’s champion, during the pool play at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Stepping Up in the Absence of a Key Player

Almond Vosotros, a crucial player for TNT, was sidelined due to illness. However, Gryann Mendoza stepped up to fill the void, scoring seven points. Chester Saldua was not far behind, adding six points of his own to the tally. Their combined effort led TNT to a decisive victory over the reigning champions, MCFASolver.

TNT’s Winning Streak Continues

Unfazed by their win against the champions, TNT continued their winning streak by defeating the Purefoods TJ Titans 20-13. This victory cemented their top position in Pool A, with a clean two-game sweep. The impressive performance by the team underscored their determination to redeem themselves after previous disappointing finishes.

MCFASolver Bounces Back

MCFASolver, after their initial loss to TNT, managed to recover and secure a win against Purefoods with a score of 21-18. Ramirez and Vigil were the key contributors to this win, scoring eight points each. The victory ensured MCFASolver a quarterfinal berth from their group with a 1-1 record.

The competition for the remaining quarterfinal spots is still ongoing, with teams such as Meralco, San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, Pioneer Elastoseal, Cavitex, and Northport in the mix. The final six teams to make it to the knockout stage will join TNT and MCFASolver, all vying for the championship prize of P100,000.