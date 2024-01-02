en English
Sports

TNA Wrestling’s Hard to Kill Event to Feature Xia Brookside in Knockouts Ultimate X Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
TNA Wrestling’s Hard to Kill Event to Feature Xia Brookside in Knockouts Ultimate X Match

In a groundbreaking announcement, TNA Wrestling, previously known as Impact Wrestling, has confirmed that its highly-anticipated event, Hard to Kill, is set to take place on January 13th, 2024. The event, marking a significant milestone in TNA’s revival, will reintroduce the unique and challenging Knockouts Ultimate X match format for women wrestlers.

TNA’s Knockouts Ultimate X Match Reinvented

Following this rejuvenation, the second entrant for the Knockouts Ultimate X match has been announced as Xia Brookside, a former WWE NXT UK superstar. This announcement signifies Brookside’s debut in TNA, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. Notably, the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill will be only the second occurrence of its kind in TNA’s history.

Brookside’s Debut and TNA’s Expansion

Brookside’s entry into TNA and her participation in the Knockouts Ultimate X match was confirmed via TNA’s official Twitter account. The match is scheduled to be broadcast live on pay-per-view from the Palms in Las Vegas. Brookside, a resident of Orlando, Florida, was among several NXT UK talents released from WWE in 2022. Following her release, she has performed for various wrestling promotions.

Anticipation for Hard to Kill Event

While Brookside is the latest addition to the Knockouts Ultimate X match lineup, TNA is also anticipating revealing a major signing during the Hard to Kill event. This development, alongside the reintroduction of the Knockouts Ultimate X match, has sparked a wave of excitement among wrestling fans worldwide. As the event draws closer, fans continue to speculate and voice their favourite Knockouts they wish to see compete. This surge in anticipation underscores TNA’s dedication to growth and future success.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

