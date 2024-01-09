en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events

Emerging from the shadows of the wrestling world, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) is set to redefine its brand with an explosive start to 2024. The renowned wrestling entity is hosting two major events – Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes – at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, promising a spectacle of high-stakes battles and captivating narratives.

Hard To Kill: A Preview

The revitalization of the TNA brand begins with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13. The event will feature a one-hour countdown show exclusive to the TNA+ app, showcasing a series of high-profile matches between former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions and other elite combatants. The TNA World Championship, Knockouts World Championship, TNA Tag Team Championship, and X-Division Championship will all be on the line. Among the defenders of these coveted titles are Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace, and Chris Sabin, each prepared to put their legacy in the balance in the high-octane environment of the TNA ring.

Snake Eyes: A Game of Chance

Following the Hard To Kill extravaganza, the Snake Eyes event on January 14, as part of the iMPACT! on AXS TV, is set to deliver equally intense wrestling action. The card is highlighted by a thrilling match between Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay, and a team match that involves the likes of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Kazuchika Okada, and the Motor City Machine Guns. These confrontations are expected to push the boundaries of athleticism and storytelling in the wrestling world.

Revamping the TNA Roster

The resurgence of TNA Wrestling is not merely confined to the ring. The roster has seen a significant revamp with impressive signings and re-signings, including talent like The Rascalz, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards. International stars such as KUSHIDA have also been added to the mix, amplifying the global appeal of the brand.

Complementing the live events, the TNAutograph Fest will offer fans free autograph sessions with their favorite TNA superstars. Fans who purchase the Titanium Ticket Packages will receive front-row seats, early admission, discounts on merchandise, and commemorative photo-ops. Tickets for both Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes are available through Ticketmaster. TNA Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., is a leading wrestling brand broadcasted worldwide that offers a variety of offerings such as live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
In an enlightening conversation with Chris Van Vliet, LA Knight, WWE SmackDown’s notable star, peeled back the curtain on his professional wrestling journey. The candid discussion ranged from his initial days in the industry to his current status as a prominent figure on SmackDown and the challenges he has faced along the way. Wrestling with
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
6 mins ago
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
12 mins ago
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
2 mins ago
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
2 mins ago
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
4 mins ago
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Latest Headlines
World News
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
2 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
2 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
2 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
3 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
4 mins
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
4 mins
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
5 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
6 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
34 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app