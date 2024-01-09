TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events

Emerging from the shadows of the wrestling world, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) is set to redefine its brand with an explosive start to 2024. The renowned wrestling entity is hosting two major events – Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes – at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, promising a spectacle of high-stakes battles and captivating narratives.

Hard To Kill: A Preview

The revitalization of the TNA brand begins with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13. The event will feature a one-hour countdown show exclusive to the TNA+ app, showcasing a series of high-profile matches between former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions and other elite combatants. The TNA World Championship, Knockouts World Championship, TNA Tag Team Championship, and X-Division Championship will all be on the line. Among the defenders of these coveted titles are Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace, and Chris Sabin, each prepared to put their legacy in the balance in the high-octane environment of the TNA ring.

Snake Eyes: A Game of Chance

Following the Hard To Kill extravaganza, the Snake Eyes event on January 14, as part of the iMPACT! on AXS TV, is set to deliver equally intense wrestling action. The card is highlighted by a thrilling match between Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay, and a team match that involves the likes of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Kazuchika Okada, and the Motor City Machine Guns. These confrontations are expected to push the boundaries of athleticism and storytelling in the wrestling world.

Revamping the TNA Roster

The resurgence of TNA Wrestling is not merely confined to the ring. The roster has seen a significant revamp with impressive signings and re-signings, including talent like The Rascalz, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards. International stars such as KUSHIDA have also been added to the mix, amplifying the global appeal of the brand.

Complementing the live events, the TNAutograph Fest will offer fans free autograph sessions with their favorite TNA superstars. Fans who purchase the Titanium Ticket Packages will receive front-row seats, early admission, discounts on merchandise, and commemorative photo-ops. Tickets for both Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes are available through Ticketmaster. TNA Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., is a leading wrestling brand broadcasted worldwide that offers a variety of offerings such as live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.