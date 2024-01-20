TNA Impact Returns on AXS TV, WOW Women of Wrestling Launches New Tournament

In a thrilling development for wrestling fans, TNA Wrestling has released video highlights from the latest episode of TNA Impact. This episode marks the show's much-anticipated return on AXS TV, promising viewers a taste of the high-octane wrestling entertainment that TNA is renowned for.

Return to the Ring: TNA Impact on AXS TV

The return of TNA Impact isn't just about the return of a show; it's about the return of an institution that has shaped wrestling entertainment. The highlights released offer intriguing glimpses into the key moments from the episode, serving as a testament to the unyielding spirit and athletic prowess of the wrestlers involved.

WOW - Women of Wrestling: A New Tournament Begins

But that's not all. In a parallel development, WOW - Women of Wrestling has also made headlines by releasing episode 70 in full. This episode sees the kick-off of a tournament that promises viewers not just matches, but electrifying narratives of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will. The tournament format, known as the 'Trios Tournament,' involves teams of wrestlers facing off in a series of high-stakes singles competitions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Even more intriguing is the promise of a surprise rematch, a strategic wildcard thrown in to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. This suggests that the episode is filled with non-stop action, making it a must-watch for any wrestling enthusiast.

The Road Ahead: Impact Wrestling on AXS TV and Beyond

As for what lies ahead, TNA Impact has confirmed that future episodes will continue to air on AXS TV, promising a regular dose of wrestling action for its dedicated fanbase. The recent TV tapings have included match results, post-match attacks, and other pivotal events, setting the stage for a series of intense encounters in the ring.

With the return of TNA Impact and the kick-off of the new WOW tournament, the wrestling world is abuzz with excitement. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the scene, these developments suggest that there's no better time to dive into the world of wrestling entertainment.