en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise’s WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise’s WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs

This week, TMZ’s coverage took center stage, with a range of stories from the serious to the sensational. Notably, the ongoing murder case involving OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was spotlighted on ‘TMZ Live’. A video, that emerged two months following Obumseli’s demise at their Miami condo, shows Clenney in an altercation which prosecutors argue was a precursor to the intentional murder. The footage that paints Clenney as the offender could potentially sway the jury’s perception in the case.

Clash Before the Crime

The video, procured via a public records request, lays bare the volatile nature of the couple’s interactions. Clenney’s defense team argues that the stabbing was an act of self-defense. The disturbing footage that shows Clenney striking and berating Obumseli could play a crucial role in the trial where she faces a second-degree murder charge. Clenney is currently in custody awaiting trial, and a wrongful death suit has been filed against her by Obumseli’s family.

Celebrity Deals and Sports

On a different note, ‘TMZ on TV’ shed light on Tom Cruise’s latest business ventures. Cruise inked a substantial deal with Warner Bros., committing to produce and star in multiple franchise films. Concurrently, he is moving ahead with ‘Top Gun 3’ under Paramount. This decision is seen as significant given the studio crossover. In the world of sports, ‘TMZ Sports’ drew attention to the NFL playoffs, particularly the effect of pop star Taylor Swift on Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s performance. Iconic quarterback Brett Favre speculated on Swift’s potential impact on the game’s outcome.

TMZ’s Diverse Coverage

These stories underscore TMZ’s multifaceted coverage, spanning from grave criminal cases to the lighter side of celebrity and sports news. The Clenney-Obumseli case reflects the dark side of celebrity culture, while Cruise’s new business move and the NFL playoffs represent the glamour and thrill of the entertainment and sports worlds. The contrasting nature of these stories mirrors the diverse interests of TMZ’s audience, ensuring a wide appeal.

0
Crime Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 seconds ago
Transgender Feng Shui Practitioner Arrested for Swindling in Quezon City
In an unexpected turn of events in Cubao, Quezon City, a 40-year-old transgender feng shui practitioner known by the names of Ivan Borromeo, ‘Celine’, and Mark Lester Alvarez was apprehended over the weekend. The arrest was carried out by the District Special Operation Unit of the Quezon City Police District, under the leadership of P/Maj.
Transgender Feng Shui Practitioner Arrested for Swindling in Quezon City
Former Model Divya Pahuja's Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates
19 mins ago
Former Model Divya Pahuja's Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
19 mins ago
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
Zimbabwean Security Guard Loses Pistol to Sex Worker and Faces Legal Consequences
48 seconds ago
Zimbabwean Security Guard Loses Pistol to Sex Worker and Faces Legal Consequences
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
4 mins ago
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
8 mins ago
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
36 seconds
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
42 seconds
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
42 seconds
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
54 seconds
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
1 min
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
1 min
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
1 min
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
2 mins
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
41 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app