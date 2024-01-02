en English
Business

TKO Group Holdings: Set for a Significant Rebound in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
TKO Group Holdings: Set for a Significant Rebound in 2024

TKO Group Holdings, the merged entity of UFC and WWE, has been experiencing a downward trend in stock prices since its inception in September. Opening at a robust $102 per share, it has since slumped to just over $80. However, despite the initial hiccup, the company is set for a significant rebound in 2024, bolstered by potentially lucrative television contracts.

Potential for Growth

Wall Street analyst Eric Handler of Roth MKM has his eyes set on TKO as his top entertainment industry pick for the upcoming year. His optimism stems from the strong market for sports rights fees and the contractual guarantees of revenue from sports and live events programming. Despite the entertainment industry grappling with strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America over pay disputes, live sports events have shown resilience.

Live Sports: The Resilient Sector

Live sports events have remained largely immune to disruptions, commanding high ratings and premium rights fees. Amazon’s $11 billion deal with the NFL stands as a testament to this fact. WWE has also managed to secure new deals for Smackdown and NXT, even as negotiations are underway for Monday Night Raw. Furthermore, the UFC is looking towards a new broadcast rights deal in 2024, potentially doubling the value of the current ESPN deal, which stands at a staggering $1.5 billion.

A Bright Future Ahead

Handler anticipates a new UFC TV deal by the end of the year and predicts ‘mid-teens growth’ for TKO Group Holdings by the end of 2024. As the year unfolds, the company’s trajectory will be closely watched by investors and industry experts alike. With the potential of lucrative contracts and a strong market for sports rights fees, TKO could indeed see a significant rebound and establish itself as a major player in the entertainment industry.

0
Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

