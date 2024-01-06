en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Titas Sadhu: Emerging Indian Cricket Star Credits Jhulan Goswami for T20I Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Titas Sadhu: Emerging Indian Cricket Star Credits Jhulan Goswami for T20I Success

On the 6th of January, the cricket world witnessed a remarkable performance from 19-year-old Indian pacer, Titas Sadhu, whose exceptional bowling spell played a significant role in India’s commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first T20 International. Sadhu, a young talent in Indian cricket, delivered an impressive performance with figures of 4-0-17-4, demonstrating her potential and skill on the international stage.

Sadhu’s Pivotal Role in India’s Victory

The match saw Sadhu take four crucial wickets, restricting Australia to a total of 141. India then chased down the target in just 17.4 overs, securing a comfortable win. Sadhu’s performance was instrumental in this victory, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure and contribute significantly to the team’s success.

Mentorship from Jhulan Goswami

Following the match, Sadhu attributed her success to the advice and guidance she received from legendary Indian bowler, Jhulan Goswami. Goswami’s expertise and insights, particularly her advice for Sadhu to focus on her pace bowling, proved invaluable. Sadhu’s acknowledgement of Goswami’s guidance highlights the importance of mentorship in nurturing young talent in cricket.

An Emerging Talent in Indian Cricket

Titas Sadhu’s performance in the T20 International against Australia marks her as a rising star in Indian cricket. Her ability to deliver under pressure, coupled with her openness to guidance and learning, shows a promising future for this young pacer. As she continues to develop and refine her skills under the mentorship of experienced players like Goswami, Sadhu is poised to make significant contributions to the Indian cricket team in the years to come.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
14 mins ago
Silky Shark's Fin Regeneration: A Groundbreaking Discovery in Marine Biology
An unprecedented event in marine biology is making waves in the scientific community. A silky shark, identified as a member of the species Carcharhinus plumbeus, has been observed regenerating its torn fin, a first in the field. The remarkable discovery, which came about after an unfortunate incident related to illegal fishing, could have far-reaching implications
Silky Shark's Fin Regeneration: A Groundbreaking Discovery in Marine Biology
Kajol Shares Pictures of Daughter Nysa in Manish Malhotra Lehenga, Fans See a Reflection of the Actress
41 mins ago
Kajol Shares Pictures of Daughter Nysa in Manish Malhotra Lehenga, Fans See a Reflection of the Actress
Unveiling the Progress of Ram Temple Construction: An Exclusive Interview with Nripendra Mishra
42 mins ago
Unveiling the Progress of Ram Temple Construction: An Exclusive Interview with Nripendra Mishra
Air India Unveils AI.g: A New AI-Powered Virtual Assistant Transforming Customer Service
14 mins ago
Air India Unveils AI.g: A New AI-Powered Virtual Assistant Transforming Customer Service
India’s Supreme Court Orders Return to Jail for Convicts in Notorious Gang Rape Case
18 mins ago
India’s Supreme Court Orders Return to Jail for Convicts in Notorious Gang Rape Case
Shah Rukh Khan Poised for a New Challenge? Collaborative Talks with Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj Underway
24 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Poised for a New Challenge? Collaborative Talks with Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
2 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
2 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
3 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
3 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
6 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
6 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
6 mins
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
8 mins
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
8 mins
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app