Titans vs. Texans: NFL Week 17 Game Preview and Streaming Options

The final week of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and the Tennessee Titans are set to lock horns with the Houston Texans on December 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game, scheduled to air on Fox, will be a clash of the titans as the teams vie for a triumphant close to the season.

Streaming Options Abound

For those without a cable TV subscription, several streaming options have sprung up like mushrooms after rain. Sling TV and FuboTV are leading the charge with special promotions. Sling TV’s Orange Blue Tier plan, typically priced at $60 per month, is currently available for $30 for the first month, and includes 50 hours of DVR space. FuboTV is offering a limited-time discount of $40 on its subscription plans. For those who choose to go with an antenna, an amplified digital antenna is suggested, which can pick up a variety of HD channels. The NFL’s own streaming service also offers game access, starting at $40 per year, with a premium upgrade available for additional features.

Hulu Live TV: A Noteworthy Alternative

Another notable contender is Hulu Live TV. It offers a bundle with 90 channels including Fox and FS1, providing a comprehensive sports coverage. To sweeten the deal, it also offers unlimited DVR storage, priced at $77. For those with a penchant for officially licensed fan gear, Amazon’s NFL Fan Shop is promoting post-holiday deals.

Battle on the Gridiron

The game between the Titans and Texans promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The Texans, having swept their season series against the Titans, are on a high and would be looking to consolidate their position. C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ rookie quarterback, is expected to start, while Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is in line to start after missing last week’s game due to an ankle injury. However, the Titans are struggling, with a 5-11 overall record and 0-5 in the AFC South. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in this game.

Looking Ahead

The 2023 NFL Season Week 17 schedule includes more games, with the specific games broadcasted locally varying based on geographical location. The Titans, despite their challenges, will be looking to end their season on a high note at home against Jacksonville. The Texans, on the other hand, lead the all-time series 23-20, with their last victory against the Titans being on Dec 17, 2023. As we head into this crucial game, the stage is set for an epic finale to the 2023 NFL season.