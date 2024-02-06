Tisas USA and Civilian Marksmanship Program Unveil Historic Partnership

Tisas USA, the much-acclaimed firearms manufacturer, has marked a milestone in its journey by forging a partnership with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP). The collaboration has led to the creation of the Tisas M1911 A1, a museum-grade reproduction of a mid-war M1911A1, making Tisas USA the pioneer commercial producer of such a firearm for the CMP.

M1911A1: A Nod to History

The Tisas M1911 A1 is no ordinary firearm. It's an embodiment of history, mirroring the design of the M1911A1 as it was issued during the tumultuous times of World War II. This special firearm will be available in a unique CMP version that proudly displays the CMP logo. It is to be sold exclusively in CMP stores, adding to its exclusivity and appeal.

Leaders Speak

Tim Mulverhill, the CEO of SDS/Tisas USA, expressed immense pride in this partnership. He noted that this opportunity allows Tisas USA to showcase its commitment to training and educating U.S. citizens in responsible firearm use. Jerry O'Keefe, the CEO of CMP, mirrored this sentiment. He hailed the replica pistol as the perfect companion to surplus M1911A1 pistols sold by CMP or as a standalone collectible or shooting pistol.

Mission and Aim of the Partnership

Tisas USA's mission is to deliver high-quality firearms at an excellent value and offer lifelong support with their Tisas Lifetime Service Plan. The CMP, on the other hand, is a federally chartered non-profit dedicated to promoting firearm safety, marksmanship training, and marksmanship competition within the United States. The partnership aims to expand CMP's pistol offerings in both sales and competitions, including the prestigious CMP Bianchi Cup hosted in association with the Green Valley Rifle and Pistol Club.