Tire Pros Extends Partnership with JR Motorsports for Fourth Consecutive Year

Tire Pros, the nation's largest network of independent tire dealers, renews its partnership with JR Motorsports for the fourth consecutive year. The collaboration will see Tire Pros joining Sam Mayer and the No. 1 entry for select races in 2024, as well as an expanded presence as a segment sponsor on The Dale Jr. Download.

A Winning Partnership Continues

Headquartered in North Carolina, Tire Pros boasts over 650 locations across the country. As a testament to their commitment to the sport and its rising stars, they will be sponsoring Sam Mayer in his championship run. Greg Bell, President of Tire Pros, expressed his enthusiasm about the continued partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our support for Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports. This partnership has been incredibly successful, and we look forward to seeing Sam's continued growth and achievements on the track."

Expanded Presence on The Dale Jr. Download

In addition to their presence at the racetrack, Tire Pros will also expand their role as a segment sponsor on The Dale Jr. Download. Hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., this top-ranked sports podcast has garnered a massive following. With Tire Pros set to feature on the Dirty Air segment in 25 shows this season, they aim to provide transparency and engaging content for listeners.

Sam Mayer's Rookie Success

Sam Mayer, who enjoyed success with Tire Pros during his rookie campaign, is excited to work with them once again. "I'm grateful for the support Tire Pros has given me and the team. Their commitment to our sport is unparalleled, and I'm looking forward to another successful season together."

Mike Davis, President and Executive Producer of Dirty Mo Media, welcomed Tire Pros to the content side of their business. "We're excited to have Tire Pros join us as a segment sponsor on The Dale Jr. Download. Their support is invaluable, and we're looking forward to working together to provide engaging and informative content for our listeners."

As the 2024 racing season approaches, fans can look forward to seeing the continued collaboration between Tire Pros and JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. With the combined power of Sam Mayer's talent and Tire Pros' commitment to the sport, this partnership promises to deliver excitement and success.