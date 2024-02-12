Tire Pros Expands Partnership with JR Motorsports and The Dale Jr. Download

Tire Pros, the nation's leading network of independent tire dealers, is extending its partnership with JR Motorsports in a significant way for the 2024 season. The North Carolina-based company will be joining Sam Mayer and the No. 1 entry for select races and becoming a segment sponsor of The Dale Jr. Download, a popular podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A Growing Partnership

As Tire Pros enters its fourth year of partnership with JR Motorsports, the company is set to sponsor Sam Mayer and the No. 1 entry for primary placement in races at Phoenix Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additionally, Tire Pros will have associate placement for the rest of the 2024 season.

Sam Mayer's Championship Quest

Sam Mayer, who secured four wins and a third-place finish in the NXS championship last year, is looking forward to partnering with Tire Pros once again. The collaboration between Tire Pros and JR Motorsports is expected to play a crucial role in Mayer's pursuit of a championship title this season.

Sponsoring The Dale Jr. Download

In an exciting expansion of their partnership, Tire Pros will become a segment sponsor of The Dale Jr. Download for 25 shows this season. The company's presence will be particularly notable on the popular Tuesday segment called Dirty Air, hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By aligning itself with JR Motorsports and The Dale Jr. Download, Tire Pros is demonstrating its commitment to supporting motorsports and engaging with its fans. The company's presence at key races and on the popular podcast is set to increase its visibility and strengthen its connection with the motorsports community.

As Tire Pros continues to support Sam Mayer's quest for a championship run, fans can look forward to seeing the distinctive Tire Pros logo on the track and hearing the company's name during The Dale Jr. Download's Dirty Air segment. With its expanded role in the 2024 season, Tire Pros is poised to make an even greater impact in the world of motorsports.

With this strategic partnership, Tire Pros, JR Motorsports, and The Dale Jr. Download are set to deliver an exhilarating and engaging motorsports experience for fans throughout the 2024 season.

Note: This article was published on February 12, 2024.