Tipperary Ladies Football Team: Ready to Kick-off the National League Campaign

As the cold January winds whip across the green fields of Tipperary, a group of 28 women, representing 14 clubs across the county, are bracing themselves for the battles to come. The Tipperary senior ladies football team, under the strategic guidance of Manager Peter Creedon, is gearing up for the National League campaign, a season of opportunities, challenges, and relentless pursuit of victory.
Unveiling the Panel
The recently unveiled team panel is a stunning showcase of talent, a blend of seasoned players and promising new faces. The diversity of the group, with its broad representation across numerous clubs, is a testament to the rich pool of talent that Tipperary football nurtures. The team's collective strength is further bolstered by the return of some key players from the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW).
The AFLW Advantage
Aishling Moloney, Anna Rose Kennedy, and Niamh Martin have rejoined their home team, bringing a wealth of experience from their time in the AFLW. Their international exposure and the unique skill set they've honed overseas are expected to be a significant asset to the team. The trio's return has amplified the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season.
Marching Towards the First Match
With the squad set, the focus now shifts to the team's first Division 2 match scheduled for the approaching Sunday afternoon. The match, away from the familiar grounds of Tipperary, is against Cavan. The starting whistle is slated for 2pm, marking the beginning of the team's journey in this year's National League campaign. As the Tipperary ladies march towards their first match, they carry with them the hopes and expectations of their county, ready to face off against any challenge that comes their way.