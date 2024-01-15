Tipperary Camogie Legend Ciara Gaynor Featured in TG4's 'Laochra Gael'

TG4's 'Laochra Gael', the highly regarded sports documentary series, is returning for its 22nd season this spring. Among the line-up of sports stars to be featured is Tipperary camogie legend Ciara Gaynor. The series, known for its hour-long episodes, brings personal stories of sports icons to viewers, providing an in-depth look into their lives and careers.

Advertisment

A Storied Career

Ciara Gaynor, famed for her role in Tipperary's defensive line from 1999 to 2005, has won five All-Ireland medals and was named Player of the Year in 2003. Her accomplishments on the camogie field served as an inspiration for many young girls in Tipperary. Winning her first senior All-Ireland medal at just nineteen, Gaynor's career was steeped in success from early on.

Overcoming Challenges

Advertisment

An incident in her professional life as a Guard almost jeopardized her chance for a fourth consecutive championship. Despite this setback, she managed to secure five finals before retiring in 2005 to focus on family and her passion for horses.

A New Competitive Arena

Post-retirement, Gaynor has channeled her competitive spirit into the IRONMAN triathlon, qualifying for the 2023 World Championships in Hawaii. Her determination and resilience are a testament to her enduring athleticism and competitive spirit.

The new series of 'Laochra Gael' is set to commence on January 25th, with Ciara Gaynor's episode airing on March 7th. Promising to explore both the triumphs and challenges of her career, it is an episode that viewers, especially sports enthusiasts, will not want to miss.