Tiongson's Clutch Three Secures Terrafirma's Comeback Win Over Blackwater in PBA

MANILA -- In a nail-biting Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup game on March 16, 2024, Juami Tiongson emerged as the hero for TerraFirma Dyip, hitting a decisive three-pointer to claim a 92-91 victory against Blackwater Bossing at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The match saw TerraFirma overturn a 19-point deficit, marking a significant moment in their season.

Advertisment

Heroic Comeback

TerraFirma's performance was a tale of two halves. After trailing by 19 points, they staged an impressive comeback, fueled by Tiongson's 20 points and Stephen Holt's double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Go also made a significant contribution off the bench with 17 points and seven rebounds, playing a crucial role in TerraFirma's rally.

Decisive Moments

Advertisment

The game's turning point came in the final seconds when Tiongson, battling cramps, sank a three-pointer with just 12.5 seconds left on the clock. Blackwater had a chance to regain the lead but failed to capitalize, allowing TerraFirma to snap a two-game losing streak and improve their conference record to 3-2. Blackwater's Rey Nambatac missed a critical free throw with 22.1 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Tiongson's heroics.

Implications and Reflections

This victory not only boosts TerraFirma's morale but also serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement of PBA games. For Blackwater, this loss, coming after a strong start to the season, underscores the importance of maintaining focus and execution throughout the entire game. As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on this experience, with TerraFirma aiming to carry forward their momentum and Blackwater looking to bounce back.