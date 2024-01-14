en English
Cricket

Tion Webster Anchors North’s Dominance in North/South Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
Tion Webster Anchors North’s Dominance in North/South Classic

In the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board North/South Classic, Tion Webster’s stellar unbeaten 88-run performance anchored North’s dominance during the penultimate day. North, resuming their innings at 269 for three, managed to stretch their first-innings lead to 114 by amassing a total of 388. Despite an early shot at it, Webster was left 12 runs short of a century as North was dismissed just before the tea interval.

South Trails Behind

The South, who began with a deficit after being bowled out for 274, wound up the day at 112 for three in their second innings, lagging by a mere two runs. North’s Amir Jangoo, who began the day with a century to his name, was sent off early by South’s Bryan Charles.

Resurgence and Setbacks

The match saw numerous instances of resurgence and setbacks. South’s spinners exerted pressure but were also plagued by injuries. Imran Khan’s South team now faces the threat of a second consecutive defeat in the North-South Classic owing to North’s powerful performance.

South’s Revival

However, South’s batting in the final session was revived by Jason Mohammed and Jyd Goolie, who cobbled together a 48-run partnership. This partnership breathed life into South’s title aspirations as the game gears up for its final day.

Cricket Sports Trinidad and Tobago
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

