Tion Webster Anchors North’s Dominance in North/South Classic

In the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board North/South Classic, Tion Webster’s stellar unbeaten 88-run performance anchored North’s dominance during the penultimate day. North, resuming their innings at 269 for three, managed to stretch their first-innings lead to 114 by amassing a total of 388. Despite an early shot at it, Webster was left 12 runs short of a century as North was dismissed just before the tea interval.

South Trails Behind

The South, who began with a deficit after being bowled out for 274, wound up the day at 112 for three in their second innings, lagging by a mere two runs. North’s Amir Jangoo, who began the day with a century to his name, was sent off early by South’s Bryan Charles.

Resurgence and Setbacks

The match saw numerous instances of resurgence and setbacks. South’s spinners exerted pressure but were also plagued by injuries. Imran Khan’s South team now faces the threat of a second consecutive defeat in the North-South Classic owing to North’s powerful performance.

South’s Revival

However, South’s batting in the final session was revived by Jason Mohammed and Jyd Goolie, who cobbled together a 48-run partnership. This partnership breathed life into South’s title aspirations as the game gears up for its final day.