France

Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window

In the early flurry of the January transfer window, Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere completes a move from Olympique Lyon to Nantes. This loan deal for the remainder of the season is perceived as a strategic decision by both clubs. Kadewere’s transfer comes amidst struggles at Lyon, failing to score or assist in his 11 appearances, predominantly as a substitute. Coupled with missed games due to injury and coach’s decisions, this move hopes to rekindle his career, offering him more playing time and a change in environment.

Transfer Dynamics

Both Nantes and Lyon are looking to reposition themselves in the French Ligue One. Nantes, currently in the 13th place, aims to bolster their attack to improve their performance after a series of losses, earning only four points from their last eight matches. Lyon, just two places below Nantes, intends to make the most of this transfer window to climb the rankings. Kadewere’s departure from Lyon, which recently defeated Nantes, adds a fresh perspective to the ongoing season dynamics.

Expectations from Kadewere

Nantes anticipates Kadewere’s significant contribution to their forthcoming match against Clermont on January 14. The Zimbabwean international’s transition is aimed at strengthening Nantes’ attack and moving them up the league table. His loan deal includes a very low purchase option, which will be automatically exercised if Nantes maintains their Ligue 1 status this season. Furthermore, Lyon will retain a resale percentage, setting the stage for a potential win-win scenario.

Additional Reinforcements

Nantes is also set to add 21-year-old Ivorian striker Bénie Traoré to their ranks, arriving on loan with a purchase option valued at 4.5 million euros. This tactical move is necessitated by the need for fresh offensive talent following Mostafa Mohamed and Moses Simon’s departure at the CAN, as well as Ignatius Ganago’s severe injury. The new arrivals, Kadewere and Traoré, are expected to invigorate Nantes’ attacking force and help the team reclaim its competitive edge.

France Sports Zimbabwe
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

