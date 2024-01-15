en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Timo Werner’s Debut for Spurs Shows Promise Despite Draw Against Manchester United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Timo Werner’s Debut for Spurs Shows Promise Despite Draw Against Manchester United

Footballer Timo Werner, who transitioned from Chelsea to RB Leipzig, and recently joined Tottenham Hotspur, made a promising debut. Despite the team’s draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Werner’s performance, including an assist, was warmly received.

Werner’s Struggles at Chelsea and Return to Leipzig

Werner’s transfer to Chelsea in 2020 for a sizeable fee of 53 million saw disappointing results. His scoring success at RB Leipzig failed to translate to the Premier League, leading to his return to Leipzig at a significantly reduced fee of 25 million after two seasons. Acknowledging the criticism he faced at Chelsea, Werner admitted his own hopes of scoring more goals had not been met.

Werner’s Tactical Role in Spurs

Now at Tottenham Hotspur on a six-month loan, with an option for a permanent deal, Werner sees his role as contributing more broadly to the team’s tactics. The focus lies not just on scoring goals, but also on providing assists and creating space. This was evident in his debut for Spurs, where he provided an assist in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, expressing satisfaction with his performance and the tactical fit at the club.

Resilience Displayed by Spurs in the Match

The match saw Spurs come from behind twice, with goals from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur, matching United’s goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. Despite a strong performance, United will likely be disappointed not to have secured a win in what will be their only Premier League game of the month. However, for Spurs, Werner’s addition and his debut performance provide a promising outlook for the club’s future games.

0
Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
2 mins ago
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
Marc Bernhardt, a stalwart dairy farmer in the Saxony region of eastern Germany, is grappling with a financial tempest. His family farm, a symbol of a century-old legacy, is being buffeted by a steep rise in production costs, a direct fallout of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The resultant surge in costs has been nothing
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
The Struggle of Transition: Germany's Green Energy Push Strains Power Infrastructure
49 mins ago
The Struggle of Transition: Germany's Green Energy Push Strains Power Infrastructure
Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Revolutionary Approach to Combat Antibiotic Resistance
51 mins ago
Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Revolutionary Approach to Combat Antibiotic Resistance
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
7 mins ago
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
11 mins ago
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Fraunhofer IPMS to Showcase Photonics Breakthroughs at SPIE Photonics West 2024
25 mins ago
Fraunhofer IPMS to Showcase Photonics Breakthroughs at SPIE Photonics West 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
9 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
12 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
12 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
15 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
20 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
23 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
40 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
41 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
41 seconds
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app