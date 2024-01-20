Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland

In the world of Irish hurling, Timmy Hammersley remains an indomitable figure, renowned for his prowess on the playing field and his tireless advocacy off it. The All Ireland winner from Tipperary has made a name for himself not just as an athlete but as a human rights activist, a coach, a charity worker, and a champion of youth empowerment. Despite grappling with a challenging stammer, Hammersley has become a compelling public speaker, using his platform to discuss the role of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) in fostering a more equitable society in Ireland.

Stammer to Speaker: A Personal Triumph

Recently, Hammersley was invited to St Mary's University for a talk on constitutional change and the creation of a citizens' assembly. Addressing his audience with clarity and passion, he expertly navigated the intricacies of his speech impediment. His struggle with stammering, he revealed, is managed through diligent preparation and breathing techniques, mirroring the discipline required in sports. His personal challenges, including his younger brother Kieran's battles with health issues—two liver transplants and a cancer diagnosis at a tender age—may have contributed to the development of his stammer. Regardless, Hammersley has remained unswervingly committed to having his voice heard.

A Gritty Journey through Hurling

His journey in hurling was far from easy. Breaking into the fiercely competitive Tipperary team, particularly the forward line packed with talents like Eoin Kelly and Lar Corbett, demanded exceptional hard work. Hammersley reminisced about his time with the team, including the unforgettable 2010 All Ireland win against Kilkenny. The thrill of victory, however, was often intertwined with vulnerability, especially after leaving inter-county hurling—a significant part of his identity.

Continuing the Fight for a Fairer Ireland

Now a resident of Dublin, Hammersley continues to engage in public dialogues and discussions, using his platform to drive change. He is widely recognized for his positive influence both on and off the field, a testament to his resilience and his commitment towards a better, fairer Ireland. His story stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that personal challenges can be turned into powerful tools for advocacy and empowerment.