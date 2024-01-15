Timeline Television Bolsters Ealing Broadcast Centre with Custom Consoles

London-based Timeline Television is expanding its Ealing Broadcast Centre by adding Custom Consoles Module-R control room desks. Designed specifically for a production control room committed to outside broadcast coverage of sports events, this move is a strategic investment targeting clients, including Racing TV.

Module-R Desks: An Asset to Timeline’s Operation

Daniel McDonnell, the CEO of Timeline, lauds the Module-R desks for their operator comfort and technician accessibility. The setup will feature three rows of desks, each tailored to meet the unique demands of the production process. The front desk, the largest of the three, will accommodate three operators and will be outfitted with a vision mixer, desktop equipment pods, and adjustable video monitor screens.

Design and Functionality

The center and rear desks, while similar in function, will flaunt slight variations in design. Capable of accommodating up to three operators, they feature birch ply worktops, dark grey Marmoleum, and extruded aluminum legs with cable ducting. This incorporation of functionality and design underlines the meticulous planning of the Ealing Broadcast Centre’s expansion.

Custom Consoles’ Module-R Series

The Module-R series, a product line of Custom Consoles, is a customizable control room furniture system that offers a variety of components and configurations. This flexibility allows the system to meet the specific requirements of diverse clients. Its popularity continues to grow among production companies, broadcasters, and system integrators, as confirmed by this latest order at the Ealing Broadcast Centre. Custom Consoles also caters to IT-based studios and smaller spaces with its Module-R Lite variant.