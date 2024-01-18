en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Timberwolves’ Star Anthony Edwards Upgraded to Available for Pistons Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Timberwolves’ Star Anthony Edwards Upgraded to Available for Pistons Clash

Minnesota Timberwolves’ star player, Anthony Edwards, marked as questionable due to tendinitis in his left knee, has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s clash against the Detroit Pistons. Edwards, a key figure in the Timberwolves’ lineup this season, has been showcasing strong performances, making him an integral part of the team’s strategy.

Edwards: A Crucial Player for the Timberwolves

With impressive averages of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals over 36 games, Edwards has certainly emerged as a vital player for the Timberwolves. His return is anticipated to boost the team’s performance significantly against the Pistons. However, if the game leads to a substantial point difference, Minnesota might limit Edwards’ minutes, keeping in mind his recent injury.

Impact on Fantasy Managers

Season-long fantasy managers will be relieved to include Edwards in all formats, given his consistent top-50 performance. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing time, his remarkable statistics and influential gameplay make him a valuable asset for fantasy lineups.

Uncertainty Surrounding Upcoming Games

However, it’s still uncertain whether Edwards will be a part of the upcoming Thursday game against the injury-hit Memphis Grizzlies, marking the onset of a three-game homestand for the Timberwolves. Fans and fantasy managers alike will be closely monitoring updates on Edwards’ status for the forthcoming matches.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
11 seconds ago
Florida Gators Gymnastics Team Triumphs in SEC Opener; Leanne Wong Shines
The Florida Gators gymnastics team, currently seventh in the national rankings, celebrated victory over the twelfth-ranked Auburn Tigers in the Southeastern Conference opener on Friday. The packed Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama witnessed the Gators set a season-high score of 197.325, narrowly defeating Auburn’s 197.025. All-Around Triumph for Leanne Wong The spotlight was firmly on
Florida Gators Gymnastics Team Triumphs in SEC Opener; Leanne Wong Shines
Sean Miller's Coaching Mastery Guides Xavier to Narrow Victory over Georgetown
3 mins ago
Sean Miller's Coaching Mastery Guides Xavier to Narrow Victory over Georgetown
Siya Kolisi Scores Maiden Try for Racing 92 in Champions Cup Victory
3 mins ago
Siya Kolisi Scores Maiden Try for Racing 92 in Champions Cup Victory
Discontent and Uncertainty: Crystal Palace and the Future of Roy Hodgson
32 seconds ago
Discontent and Uncertainty: Crystal Palace and the Future of Roy Hodgson
Kansas and Kansas State Ready for Sunflower Showdown; Men's Team Eyes Oklahoma State
1 min ago
Kansas and Kansas State Ready for Sunflower Showdown; Men's Team Eyes Oklahoma State
Carolina Panthers Nearing Decision in GM Search
2 mins ago
Carolina Panthers Nearing Decision in GM Search
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Marks 55th Anniversary of Shaheed Asad Day with Calls for Democracy
7 seconds
Bangladesh Marks 55th Anniversary of Shaheed Asad Day with Calls for Democracy
Florida Gators Gymnastics Team Triumphs in SEC Opener; Leanne Wong Shines
11 seconds
Florida Gators Gymnastics Team Triumphs in SEC Opener; Leanne Wong Shines
Discontent and Uncertainty: Crystal Palace and the Future of Roy Hodgson
32 seconds
Discontent and Uncertainty: Crystal Palace and the Future of Roy Hodgson
Unexpected 'En Caul' Birth Unfolds in Costco Westgate's Disabled Toilet
54 seconds
Unexpected 'En Caul' Birth Unfolds in Costco Westgate's Disabled Toilet
Kansas and Kansas State Ready for Sunflower Showdown; Men's Team Eyes Oklahoma State
1 min
Kansas and Kansas State Ready for Sunflower Showdown; Men's Team Eyes Oklahoma State
Carolina Panthers Nearing Decision in GM Search
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Nearing Decision in GM Search
UK Navy Ships Collide in Bahrain: A Test for Britain's Naval Might
2 mins
UK Navy Ships Collide in Bahrain: A Test for Britain's Naval Might
Sean Miller's Coaching Mastery Guides Xavier to Narrow Victory over Georgetown
3 mins
Sean Miller's Coaching Mastery Guides Xavier to Narrow Victory over Georgetown
Siya Kolisi Scores Maiden Try for Racing 92 in Champions Cup Victory
3 mins
Siya Kolisi Scores Maiden Try for Racing 92 in Champions Cup Victory
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app