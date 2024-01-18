Timberwolves’ Star Anthony Edwards Upgraded to Available for Pistons Clash

Minnesota Timberwolves’ star player, Anthony Edwards, marked as questionable due to tendinitis in his left knee, has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s clash against the Detroit Pistons. Edwards, a key figure in the Timberwolves’ lineup this season, has been showcasing strong performances, making him an integral part of the team’s strategy.

Edwards: A Crucial Player for the Timberwolves

With impressive averages of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals over 36 games, Edwards has certainly emerged as a vital player for the Timberwolves. His return is anticipated to boost the team’s performance significantly against the Pistons. However, if the game leads to a substantial point difference, Minnesota might limit Edwards’ minutes, keeping in mind his recent injury.

Impact on Fantasy Managers

Season-long fantasy managers will be relieved to include Edwards in all formats, given his consistent top-50 performance. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing time, his remarkable statistics and influential gameplay make him a valuable asset for fantasy lineups.

Uncertainty Surrounding Upcoming Games

However, it’s still uncertain whether Edwards will be a part of the upcoming Thursday game against the injury-hit Memphis Grizzlies, marking the onset of a three-game homestand for the Timberwolves. Fans and fantasy managers alike will be closely monitoring updates on Edwards’ status for the forthcoming matches.