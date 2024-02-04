Tim McCreadie Dominates at All-Tech Raceway, Securing $15,000 Victory

Tim McCreadie, the racing maestro from Watertown, N.Y., delivered an impeccable performance at All-Tech Raceway, leading every lap of the 50-lap main event and securing a $15,000 victory. This triumph not only marked McCreadie's third win of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season but also his first full-field series victory since October 2022 at Alabama's Talladega Short Track.

Commanding Performance

McCreadie's flawless performance kicked off with setting the quickest time in qualifying, followed by a heat race win. In the main event, McCreadie took charge from the pole and, alongside Daulton Wilson, distanced himself from the pack. Despite Wilson's persistent attempts, McCreadie held his ground, even during the caution due to Mike Marlar's mid-race slowdown. Post-restart, McCreadie extended his lead, demonstrating his superior racing prowess.

Top Contenders

Wilson, who posed the only significant challenge to McCreadie, secured the second place, while Ryan Gustin, starting from 15th position, climbed to a commendable third place on the Big River Steel Podium. Tyler Bruening and Clay Harris completed the top five. The top ten also included Ashton Winger, Kyle Bronson, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., and Devin Moran.

Reflections and Outlook

After his 37th career victory in the Lucas Oil series, McCreadie expressed gratitude for his sponsors' quality equipment and excitement over his performance. Despite Wilson's hopes for his first series win, he acknowledged the need for continued progress. Gustin, on the other hand, expressed his wish for a caution towards the race end, believing it could have offered him an opportunity to challenge for the win. With this victory, McCreadie also advanced to sixth place in the championship points, setting a promising outlook as they move to East Bay for the next event.