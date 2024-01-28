Tim Lester Appointed as the New Offensive Coordinator for Iowa Hawkeyes

Renowned football coach Tim Lester has been officially appointed as the new offensive coordinator for the Iowa Hawkeyes, marking the end of the team's intensive search for a suitable candidate. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg initially reported the news, which was later corroborated by The Athletic's Scott Dochterman. Lester's successful career in football coaching commenced in the year 2000 at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, Illinois.

Unveiling Lester's Journey

From his starting point at Wheaton Warrenville, Lester climbed the coaching ladder, making his mark in the CCIW Division Three conference at Elmhurst and North Central. His breakthrough into Division One came in 2013 when he joined Syracuse as the quarterbacks coach. He then moved on to Purdue, serving as the offensive coordinator in 2016. Lester's strategies notably improved the team's passing yards per game during his stint.

Lester's Track Record

Between 2017 and 2022, Lester served as the head coach at Western Michigan, leaving behind a commendable 37-32 record. His overall career record boasts of 67-55. Lester's offensive strategies have showcased impressive versatility, scoring as high as 41.67 points in 2020 and as low as 19 points per game in 2022.

The Hawkeyes' Offensive Coordinator

In 2023, Lester worked as an analyst with the Green Bay Packers, reuniting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a former teammate at Western Michigan. Lester was initially set to serve as the offensive coordinator at Troy but chose to accept the Hawkeyes' proposal instead. Speculations about the position had been rife, with many believing it to be a toss-up between Lester and former Duke Blue Devils offensive coordinator Kevin Johns. The appointment of Lester is expected to bring a notable change in the team's performance, considering the Hawkeyes' offense ranked last in the FBS in 2023, at 234.6 yards per game.