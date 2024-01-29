Tim Hortons Launches Special Olympics Donut to Support Athletes with Disabilities

Tim Hortons, Canada's beloved coffee shop chain, is taking a sweet step forward in its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company announced the release of a limited-edition donut named the Special Olympics Donut, available at select locations across Canada from February 2nd to 4th. This initiative is a part of Tim Hortons' ongoing partnership with Special Olympics Canada, aiming to foster a greater sense of community and provide additional support to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A Sweet Gesture for Special Olympics

Designed as a reflection of the diversity and inclusion values of the Special Olympics, the donut features a chocolate cake ring base with a topping of white fondant. The addition of colorful sprinkles and a whipped topping not only enhance the flavor but also embody the vibrant spirit of the Special Olympics. The company has pledged that 100% of the proceeds from the sale of each Special Olympics Donut will be donated to Special Olympics Canada. This donation will aid in providing athletes with increased opportunities in sports and life beyond.

Tim Hortons' Longstanding Support

Tim Hortons' President, Axel Schwan, expressed immense pride in the company's longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Canada. The partnership, now in its fifth year, has grown into a significant contributor to community sports and competitions that benefit over 42,000 athletes nationwide. The Special Olympics Donut is a testament to this commitment and a celebration of the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, scheduled to take place in Calgary from February 27th to March 2nd.

Gratitude Echoes from Special Olympics Canada

Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada, acknowledged Tim Hortons' unwavering support. Special Olympics athlete Emanuel Bou Lutfallah, a figure skater, also expressed gratitude for the initiative. The sales of the donut, he noted, promotes inclusivity and provides an additional platform for athletes like him to participate in national sports and competitions. The upcoming Winter Games are set to host over 810 athletes, competing in eight different sports, marking another milestone in the history of Special Olympics Canada.