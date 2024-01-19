Tim Hardaway Sr. Recalls Humble Beginnings of the NBA: Commercial Flights and Laundered Uniforms

Stepping into the realm of nostalgia, former NBA player Tim Hardaway Sr. recently shared his experiences of the NBA in its earlier days on the Forgotten Seasons podcast. The seasoned sportsman painted a vivid image of a time when the league was not as glamorous and convenient as it is today, an era when players washed their own uniforms and took commercial flights, often braving early morning trips.

Hardaway's Humbling Rookie Year

Hardaway Sr.'s description of his rookie year in the NBA is humbling, contrasting sharply with today's league. The Golden State Warriors star recalled the times when the norm was far from the luxury of chartered flights and five-star accommodations. He portrayed a time when players took responsibility for their uniforms and endured the inconvenience of commercial flights.

The NBA's Evolution: From Commercial to Chartered Flights

Highlighting the disparity in arrangements, Hardaway Sr. noted that teams like the LA Lakers enjoyed better travel arrangements for longer trips or back-to-back games. Still, even they flew commercial for shorter trips, battling the same inconveniences as other teams, such as canceled flights. This paradigm shift in the NBA began to take shape in 1987 when the Detroit Pistons owner William Davidson purchased a private plane for the team. This unprecedented move sparked a trend that gradually spread across the league.

The Ripple Effect: NBA Teams Embrace Chartered Flights

Following in the Pistons' footsteps, the Portland Trail Blazers also acquired their own plane. By the time of the 1990 NBA Finals, the practice of chartering flights had started to become more prevalent. By November 1991, most teams were chartering flights, offering their players a more luxurious and convenient travel experience. By 1995, all teams except the Utah Jazz had fully transitioned to chartered flights. The Jazz joined the chartered flight bandwagon after resolving a contractual obligation with Delta.

Hardaway Sr., an integral part of the 'RUN TMC' trio, had a notable NBA career. Despite a lack of postseason success with the Warriors, he had a successful stint with the Miami Heat, finishing fourth in MVP voting in 1997, before retiring in 2003. The five-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022, a testament to his illustrious career.