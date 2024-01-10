en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees

In a recent encounter that left onlookers astounded, the golfing legend Tiger Woods demonstrated his extraordinary talent by emerging victorious in a long-drive competition. The remarkable factor of this victory was that Woods achieved it while swinging from his knees, an unexpected twist in the friendly challenge.

Golfing Clinic with Barstool Sports

The occasion was a jovial interaction with the team from Barstool Sports’ Fore Play Podcast. Woods was on the course to offer advice and guidance to the podcast team members, particularly one named Riggs, on how they could enhance the less stellar aspects of their game. After imparting his wisdom, Woods initiated a friendly long-drive competition with Riggs.

Woods’ Surprising Twist

Riggs, accepting the challenge, took the first shot and managed to drive the golf ball over 200 yards down the fairway. The spectators watched in anticipation as Woods then teed up, but instead of standing tall as one would expect, he knelt. Swinging from this unconventional position, Woods astonishingly drove the ball even further than Riggs, without the advantage of power from his legs. The exceptional shot left the spectators, including Riggs, in awe. Riggs later complimented Woods on his extraordinary skill, referring to him as ‘a sicko’ in admiration.

Personal Challenges and Future Prospects

Woods disclosed that he had been practicing the knee shot due to the restrictions from his lower body injuries, a consequence of a car crash he suffered in 2021. These limitations, however, did not dampen his spirit or his performance on the course. Amidst the excitement of the day, Woods teased his potential participation in the upcoming Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club, sparking anticipation among his fans and the golfing community. This news came as an addition to the recent announcement about his split with Nike.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Michigan’s highly esteemed head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is reportedly contemplating a return to the National Football League (NFL). His potential move is stirring up speculation and intrigue as several NFL teams could benefit from his leadership and strategic acumen. Harbaugh and the NFL: An Anticipated Reunion Despite his evasion of queries surrounding a possible shift,
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
6 mins ago
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
8 mins ago
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
2 mins ago
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
3 mins ago
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
5 mins ago
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
2 mins
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
2 mins
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
2 mins
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
3 mins
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
3 mins
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
4 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
5 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
5 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
6 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app