Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees

In a recent encounter that left onlookers astounded, the golfing legend Tiger Woods demonstrated his extraordinary talent by emerging victorious in a long-drive competition. The remarkable factor of this victory was that Woods achieved it while swinging from his knees, an unexpected twist in the friendly challenge.

Golfing Clinic with Barstool Sports

The occasion was a jovial interaction with the team from Barstool Sports’ Fore Play Podcast. Woods was on the course to offer advice and guidance to the podcast team members, particularly one named Riggs, on how they could enhance the less stellar aspects of their game. After imparting his wisdom, Woods initiated a friendly long-drive competition with Riggs.

Woods’ Surprising Twist

Riggs, accepting the challenge, took the first shot and managed to drive the golf ball over 200 yards down the fairway. The spectators watched in anticipation as Woods then teed up, but instead of standing tall as one would expect, he knelt. Swinging from this unconventional position, Woods astonishingly drove the ball even further than Riggs, without the advantage of power from his legs. The exceptional shot left the spectators, including Riggs, in awe. Riggs later complimented Woods on his extraordinary skill, referring to him as ‘a sicko’ in admiration.

Personal Challenges and Future Prospects

Woods disclosed that he had been practicing the knee shot due to the restrictions from his lower body injuries, a consequence of a car crash he suffered in 2021. These limitations, however, did not dampen his spirit or his performance on the course. Amidst the excitement of the day, Woods teased his potential participation in the upcoming Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club, sparking anticipation among his fans and the golfing community. This news came as an addition to the recent announcement about his split with Nike.