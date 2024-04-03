Tiger Woods' Top 5 Iconic Masters Moments: Dominance, Drama, and Historic Wins at Augusta

As the 2024 Masters approaches, all eyes are on Tiger Woods, whose legendary status at Augusta National Golf Club is unrivaled. With five of his 15 major tournament wins at Augusta, Woods has given golf fans unforgettable moments, making his potential participation in the 2024 Masters a topic of much excitement and speculation. From historic victories to iconic shots, Woods' impact on the Masters is profound, solidifying his place as one of golf's greatest.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Dominance: The 1997 Masters

Woods' first Masters victory in 1997 set records that still stand today. Finishing 18 under par, Woods not only became the youngest Masters champion but also achieved the largest margin of victory in the tournament's history. This performance, which saw him overcome an initial 4 over through the first nine holes, marked the beginning of his era of dominance in golf.

The Tiger Slam: 2000-2001

Advertisment

One of Woods' most remarkable achievements was completing the 'Tiger Slam,' winning four consecutive majors, a feat that began with the 2000 U.S. Open and culminated at the 2001 Masters. This period of dominance showcased Woods' skill, determination, and ability to perform under pressure, securing his second green jacket and etching his name in golf history.

Iconic Shots and Epic Comebacks

Woods' career is filled with moments of brilliance, none more so than at the Masters. His chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005, described by broadcaster Verne Lundquist as "In your life have you seen anything like that?" is regarded as one of the greatest shots in golf history. This, along with his playoff victory against Chris DiMarco, highlighted Woods' flair for the dramatic and ability to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Masters has not only been a showcase of Woods' talent but also his resilience. After a series of injuries and personal challenges, Woods' victory at the 2019 Masters, his first major win in 11 years, was a testament to his enduring spirit and determination. As Woods prepares for the 2024 Masters, fans and competitors alike are reminded of his unparalleled legacy at Augusta National.