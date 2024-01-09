en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Tiger Woods’ Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Tiger Woods’ Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf

In an epochal shift in the sporting world, Tiger Woods, the iconic golfer, has announced the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike – a confluence that has shaped not only his career but also the golfing industry. The alliance, which began when Woods was a mere 20-year-old prodigy at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996, has been punctuated with countless memorable moments, from the famed ‘Hello, World’ ad campaign to Woods’ unforgettable Nike golf ball commercial.

From Gear to Legacy: The Woods-Nike Journey

Over the years, Woods’ gear has run the gamut from Nike golf balls and irons to apparel. Yet, his association with the brand remained unflinching, weathering the winds of change as other sponsorships and coaches ebbed and flowed in his professional life. Despite Woods being instrumental in amplifying golf’s popularity and catalyzing lucrative TV deals, Nike Golf grappled with capturing a foothold in the equipment market. In a decisive move, it exited the business in 2016 to concentrate on apparel. Phil Knight, Nike’s co-founder, candidly admitted that the company had been hemorrhaging money in the golf equipment sector for two decades.

Aftermath of a Historic Partnership

Woods, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday and aims to participate in a tournament every month, has transitioned to wearing FootJoy shoes following a car crash and subsequent surgeries, citing the necessity for increased stability. This development has sparked speculation about his future endorsements. His agent has tantalized fans with hints of an imminent announcement in February. While the termination of the Nike-Woods epoch signifies a dramatic alteration, it is anticipated that Woods will persist in donning his red shirt on Sundays, a symbol of his indelible legacy in the sport.

Farewell to an Era, the Advent of a New Chapter

Woods’ departure from Nike is a seismic event in the golfing world. The golfer, who was synonymous with the brand, played a pivotal role in its success. The future of Nike golf apparel remains shrouded in uncertainty post Woods’ exit, as other notable Nike golf athletes continue to sport the apparel. Notwithstanding the challenges encountered in 2009, the partnership endured, with Woods hinting at ‘another chapter’ in a social media post. Nike reciprocated by confirming the news and expressing appreciation for Woods’ indelible impact on the sport and the brand. Despite not playing regularly on the PGA Tour since 2019 due to injuries, Woods boasts a prosperous career with 82 PGA wins and 15 majors, cementing his status as one of the most formidable golfers of all time.

0
Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
45 mins ago
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
Ping, the renowned golf equipment manufacturer, has made strides in golf technology with the introduction of its new generation of Blueprint irons, the Blueprint T and S. These irons, designed with feedback from Tour players, are engineered to provide superior performance and control, appealing to both professional and amateur golfers alike. Blueprint S: A Blend
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
Rickie Fowler Squashes Speculations, Reaffirms Commitment to PGA Tour
3 hours ago
Rickie Fowler Squashes Speculations, Reaffirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Green Circle Estates' Allerton Manor Hotel Plan Gets Go-Ahead Despite Initial Rejection
9 hours ago
Green Circle Estates' Allerton Manor Hotel Plan Gets Go-Ahead Despite Initial Rejection
Unveiling Golfweek's Best 2024: Top Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.
1 hour ago
Unveiling Golfweek's Best 2024: Top Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.
Golfweek's Best 2024: The Pinnacle of Residential Golf Courses in the U.S
1 hour ago
Golfweek's Best 2024: The Pinnacle of Residential Golf Courses in the U.S
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
2 hours ago
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
Latest Headlines
World News
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
48 seconds
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
2 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
2 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
3 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
3 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
3 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
4 mins
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
4 mins
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
5 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
34 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app