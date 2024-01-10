en English
Golf

Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
The 27-year-long historic partnership between golf titan Tiger Woods and sportswear behemoth Nike has reached its end. An alliance that spanned over a quarter of a century, dating back to the time Woods turned pro at a tender age of 20, has left an indelible mark on the world of sports. Back in 1996, Nike cemented its faith in the young golfer with a $40 million deal spread over five years. Woods’ meteoric rise, inclusive of six junior world championships and the honor of being the youngest Masters winner, validated Nike’s investment instantly.

Nike and Woods: An Unparalleled Endeavor

By the dawn of the new millennium, Woods was already a household name, a beacon in the realm of golf, and an international sporting icon. Consequently, Nike inked a $85 million five-year endorsement deal with him. The association between Woods and Nike was not merely of a brand and its ambassador but ran deeper, resonating in the gear that Woods donned during his major wins and the iconic advertising campaigns that the duo churned out.

Even when Woods found himself embroiled in off-course scandals in 2009, leading to multiple sponsors parting ways with him, Nike stood firm in its support, sustaining their partnership with a whopping $200 million deal in 2013.

End of an Era

The camaraderie between Woods and Nike remained unshaken even when Nike decided to scale down its golf equipment business in 2016. Woods seamlessly made the switch to other brands’ equipment without severing ties with Nike. However, the recent parting of ways, although amicable, hints at a strategic shift for Nike, potentially marking a full retreat from golf apparel, following their earlier exit from golf equipment.

What Lies Ahead

As for the future, Woods is set to continue his journey on the PGA Tour. The absence of Nike’s branding on his gear could open doors for other golf brands to swoop in. A potential alignment with TaylorMade, with whom Woods already has a club deal, is not far-fetched. The culmination of this partnership indeed symbolizes the end of one of the most significant and enduring relationships between an athlete and a brand in the annals of sports history.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

