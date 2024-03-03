Tiger Booker and Olivia Price Named Panthers of the Week for Stellar Performances

In a week filled with remarkable athletic achievements, two seniors from the Panthers' roster have been named Panthers of the Week for their outstanding contributions to their respective teams. Tiger Booker, a senior guard from Chicago, lit up the basketball court with a career-high 33 points against Southern Illinois University Evansville. Meanwhile, Olivia Price, a senior pitcher from Smiths Grove, Kentucky, dominated on the mound during the Alabama State Black and Gold Tournament, ensuring two victories for her team.

Booker's Breakthrough Performance

Tiger Booker's phenomenal performance on Tuesday night at Groniger Arena not only secured an 84-79 victory over the Cougars but also set a new personal best for the Chicago native. Booker's stat line by the end of the night read impressively: 33 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists. This performance not only highlights Booker's ability to score but also his versatility and defensive prowess on the court. Booker's leadership and skill have been instrumental in the team's success this season, making him a deserving recipient of the Panther of the Week title.

Price's Pitching Prowess

On the softball diamond, Olivia Price showcased her pitching excellence during the Alabama State Black and Gold Tournament. Price's standout moment came in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 29, where she led Eastern to a 7-2 victory over Alabama State. Over the course of the tournament, Price maintained a 2-0 record on the mound, displaying not only her skill but also her resilience and determination. Her performance was crucial in Eastern's success at the tournament, earning her the title of Panther of the Week alongside Booker.

Implications and Prospects

The recognition of Tiger Booker and Olivia Price as Panthers of the Week not only celebrates their individual achievements but also shines a light on the hard work and dedication of the entire Panthers athletic program. As seniors, both athletes have set high standards for their teammates and have become role models for aspiring athletes at Eastern. Their performances have not only contributed to the success of their teams but have also elevated the profile of Eastern's athletic programs. Looking ahead, Booker and Price will be aiming to maintain their high level of performance as they conclude their final season, with hopes of leaving a lasting legacy at Eastern.