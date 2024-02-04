Tiffany Stratton Joins WWE SmackDown: Former NXT Women's Champion Steps into New Arena

Former NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, took a leap forward in her professional wrestling career, making her official entry into WWE SmackDown. Her first appearance on the February 2 episode was marked by a significant victory over Michin, a singles match that set the tone for Stratton's future on the new platform.

Stratton's Debut: A Statement of Intent

In a move that has been eagerly watched by WWE fans, Stratton signed her SmackDown contract with Nick Aldis, effectively becoming the newest member of this world-renowned roster. Her debut match against Michin was a clear demonstration of her wrestling prowess, with victory secured in under eight minutes. This swift and decisive triumph underscores Stratton's intent to make her mark in WWE SmackDown.

'Center of the Universe' Arrives on SmackDown

Stratton's confidence echoed throughout the arena during the SmackDown LowDown, where she articulated her sense of belonging on the SmackDown roster. The former NXT Women's Champion emphasized that her transition to either RAW or SmackDown was inevitable and that SmackDown was the brand fortunate enough to secure her services.

Stratton Emphasizes Her Worth

Carrying forward her self-assured demeanor, Stratton sent a clear message to her fans and fellow wrestlers. Addressing herself as the 'Center of the Universe', she expressed her belief in her deserving place on SmackDown. Signing off with her catchphrase 'Toodles', Stratton confidently conveyed that the wrestling world should anticipate much more from her on this new platform.