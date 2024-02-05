Tiffany Stratton and Naomi Sign with SmackDown: Breakker and Cargill in Negotiations

SmackDown has confirmed two significant signings, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi, marking an important development in their professional wrestling careers. The news follows Tiffany Stratton's extraordinary performance in the Royal Rumble match, which signaled her promotion from NXT to the main roster.

Stratton and Naomi Join SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton, who had a successful stint in NXT, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship, has now officially joined SmackDown. Her arrival on the main roster comes after her standout performance in the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The expectation is high for Stratton, who is set to become a full-time member of the SmackDown brand as a heel. Stratton's move has also impacted her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser, as they now find themselves on different brand lines.

Naomi, another prominent figure in wrestling, has also been confirmed as a new member of the SmackDown team. The details of her role and future plans remain under wraps, adding to the anticipation among fans.

Negotiations Underway for Breakker and Cargill

In other news, Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill are currently involved in negotiations. The nature and implications of these discussions remain undisclosed, but they are expected to influence the landscape of professional wrestling significantly. Breakker is also expected to join the RAW brand, replacing Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match.

'Women of Chase University' Calendar Sells Out

Meanwhile, a creative fundraising initiative by Chase University has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Spearheaded by Jacy Jayne, the university created a 'Women of Chase University' calendar to address its financial concerns. Andre Chase announced on Twitter that the calendar sold out within 30 minutes of its release. The calendar's status was also confirmed as sold-out on WWEShop.com. As of now, it remains unclear whether additional calendars will be produced to cater to the high demand.