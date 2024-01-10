en English
China

Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance

After an illustrious 11-year career in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Tiffany Hayes, the former guard for the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun, has announced her retirement. Yet, her passion for the game continues to burn brightly as she remains committed to playing professional basketball internationally.

A Decade-Long Impact on the WNBA

Hayes’s tenure in the WNBA was marked by significant contributions to the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun. She averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, demonstrating her multifaceted skills on the court. Her notable accolades include being named to the All-WNBA First Team in 2018 and being an All-Star in 2017. Despite not making the playoffs in her last season with the Dream, Hayes’s legacy in the league remains unblemished.

Her International Journey Continues

Hayes has been a global ambassador for the sport, playing in countries such as Israel, Turkey, Brazil, and Spain. Currently, she plays for the Shanghai Swordfish in China, a testament to her adaptability and dedication. Her decision to continue her basketball career overseas reflects her desire for personal growth and cultural exploration.

Life Beyond the WNBA

Hayes’s decision to retire from the WNBA was not an end, but rather a transition to a different phase in her basketball journey. She plans to play internationally for at least five to six more years, while also focusing on other ventures. These include running her own basketball gym, promoting her clothing line, and developing her brand, Mindzet. Tiffany Hayes’s story serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, demonstrating that there is a world of opportunity beyond the American leagues, both on and off the court.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

