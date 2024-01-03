Tickets for China’s 14th National Winter Games Now Available on WeChat

The anticipation for the 14th National Winter Games in China is palpable, as the first batch of tickets becomes available for purchase on the official WeChat account. This pre-sale includes tickets for the junior and public groups’ events of curling, speed skating, and short track speed skating. These events are scheduled to take place at the Inner Mongolia Ice Sports Training Center, located in the Hailar District of Hulun Buir City. The center will not only host the games but also the opening ceremony, elevating its status on the national stage.

Event Schedule and Ticket Sales

Mark your calendars as the curling competition for the junior group is set to kick off next Tuesday. Following closely behind, the public and junior groups’ speed skating and short track events will begin next Thursday. For those excited by figure skating, an additional batch of pre-sale tickets for the junior group event will be released this coming Saturday. These tickets will be available for ten days, giving fans ample opportunity to secure their place in the audience.

The Largest National Winter Games in History

Set to officially commence on February 17 in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Winter Games are projected to be the largest in history. Over 3,700 athletes are expected to participate, showcasing their skills and competing for national glory. This remarkable turnout is a testament to the event’s growing popularity and the country’s commitment to nurturing and promoting winter sports.